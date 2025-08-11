EXCLUSIVE: UNC Commit Trashawn Ruffin Details Final High School Season
The North Carolina Tar Heels are in a great place with recruiting thus far, as in his first class, Bill Belichick has found a way to bring in multiple different commits. In fact, he is sitting at 35 commitments in the 2026 class at this time, which is huge. Most schools don't even see that amount by December, let alone having that in the first part of August.
One of their primary commits at this time is Trashawn Ruffin. Ruffin is one of the better players in the nation on the defensive line and is primed for a huge final season.
He detailed his goals and preparation ahead of his final high school season with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Really, I just wanna be the best TraShawn I can be. All I do is work on my game. A lot of loose ends that need to be cleaned up, but overall, I think I am ready. Been working hard," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his preparation for his fourth and final high school football season.
The talented prospect has already started to look into some personal goals. This includes arguably one of the bigger goals a high school football player can set for himself.
"I want to get defensive player of the year. I want to dominate."
Ruffin and his program had a solid season last year, but that wasn't enough for them. Ruffin has already started to determine what the team goal is in his mind for himself and his teammates.
"Last year we went undefeated and lost 3rd round of playoffs. I want us to go all the way."
The North Carolina Tar Heels commit is hopeful to be able to work on and conquer something throughout the season. He explained what this is.
"I am always getting double or triple-teamed. So I am working on counter moves for that. If I can do that, then I will be good."
He would leave off with a detailed message on what would make this fourth and final high school football season a success for him in his book.
"I feel that if we can win a championship, it will be a success. Everyone wants to win, but as long as my team and I go out there day after day and compete and never give up on what we do, then it will be a success."
