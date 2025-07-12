Tar Heels are Running it Back with Davion Gause
This is the dawn of a new era in North Carolina football. The Bill Belichick Era is getting ready to begin. One thing Belichick has done since he arrived in Chapel Hill is flip the roster. He brought in a plethora of transfers at various positions.
One position that took care of itself was running back. Despite the matriculation of Omarion Hampton, the cupboard is still chock full of experience, Three running backs return who accounted for a third of the carries last season. The Tar Heels return Davion Gause, Caleb Hood and Charleston French.
The only other backs that the Tar Heels lost were not going to factor into the offense anyway. Darwin Barlow saw his eligibility expire, while Jordan Louie left through the transfer portal. The team also added Benjamin Hall, a good back from Michigan.
Belichick brought in NFL coaches to serve as tutors to the running backs. Aside from having former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as offensive coordinator, former San DIego Chargers great Natrone Means comes back as running backs coach. He was one of the holdovers from former coach Mack Brown's staff.
On Aug. 1 the preseason training camp opens. A month later on Sept. 1, the team opens at home against Texas Christian University.
The Tar Heels are used to running a balanced offense with a strong ground game. They have had six 1,000-yard seasons over the last six years. Hampton struck for gold the last two seasons and that is what propelled him into becoming a first-round draft choice in the most recent NFL Draft.
Gause, who also goes by "Bullet", averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 67 attempts in 2024. He was Hampton's backup as a true freshman. He should be even better this season, especially under Belichick and Kitchens.
Hall, who redshirted on Michigan's national title team following the 2023 season, is a banger who goes 235 pounds. He only had 29 carries last season and averaged 2.5 yards per carry. He gets the tough yards between the guards and get a first down when called upon.
Three true freshman are among the newcomers to the running back room. Demon June, Jaylen McGill, Jalylon Nichols and JoJo Troupe should contribute mainly on special teams and might get a few reps in mop up duty. McGill is a candidate to redshirt as he is young and reclassified from the 2026 class and just arrived on campus.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!