2025 Fall Camp Preview: LB Scouting Report for Belichick, UNC
There’s a quiet confidence around North Carolina’s linebacker room heading into fall camp—one that would make Bill Belichick crack a rare nod of approval.
Fundamentally sound, tough against the run and deeper than it’s been in years, this unit is built less on flash and more on doing its job—and doing it well. That's the "Patriot Way", or in this case, "The Carolina Way" as Dean Smith would say.
Despite key additions to the room, it's hard to replace a player like Amaure Campbell who transferred to Penn State after spring camp. Campbell recorded 76 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season for Carolina.
However, the confidence about this group remains. Here is the scouting report of three prominent players you will see a lot on the field for the Tar Heels this season.
LB Khmori House, Soph. (6-0, 215)
House is poised for a breakout season as he takes over a starting role for North Carolina after logging 317 defensive snaps at Washington in 2024. He played under current Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who frequently deployed him in pass coverage and as a spy against mobile quarterbacks. A rangy, sideline-to-sideline defender, House excels in open-field tackling.
As a freshman, he posted 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass breakups while playing in a rotational role. With a larger workload on the horizon, his numbers could see a significant boost.
While he does need to add size and strength, his knowledge of Belichick’s defense as well as elite athleticism will give fans something to cheer about.
Mikai Gbayor, Grad. (6-2, 230)
Gbayor transferred to Missouri after the spring but spent the previous two seasons at Nebraska. He started in 2024, finishing with 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups. His production might have been higher if not for Nebraska's frequent defensive rotations. In 2023, he appeared in all 12 games and made four starts, finishing with 24 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and a half-sack.
An effective run stopper, Gbayor earned a run defense grade of 80.9 from Pro Football Focus. He also posted a 73.9 overall defensive grade and a 70.8 tackling grade.
Andrew Simpson, R-Sr. (6-0, 238)
A redshirt senior with three years of starting experience at Boise State, Simpson arrives as a proven playmaker and one of the most productive defenders in the Group of Five. He was a key piece on the Broncos’ 2024 playoff team and brings career totals of 141 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, eight pass breakups and five forced fumbles.
Simpson’s 2024 campaign included 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 11 games. The year prior, he posted 66 tackles, 16 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions.
But for all his splash plays, Simpson has struggled with consistency as a tackler. He posted a missed tackle rate of 21.4% in 2024, whiffing on 33% or more of his attempts in nearly half of his games — though that marked a slight improvement from his 2023 season, when he missed nearly a quarter of his tackle attempts and earned a Pro Football Focus tackling grade of just 40.7.
