Four Players Set to Break Out for Belichick’s UNC Defense
Despite replacing nine of 11 starters from last season, North Carolina enters the 2025 campaign with a renewed mindset, an experienced coaching staff and a veteran-laden defense built through the transfer portal.
The Tar Heels are counting on a revamped defensive front loaded with experienced transfers, breakout candidates and versatile returners. Under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, the system put in place will benefit them due to their expertise, skill and versatility.
After going through four players who could have a breakout season for UNC's offense, now it's time to go over the four potential risers for the Tar Heel defense.
DE Pryce Yates, R-Sr. (6-4, 265)
Yates could have a breakout season, especially under the guidance of UNC’s experienced defensive staff. A disruptive force off the edge, his production speaks for itself.
Over three seasons at UConn, Yates totaled 108 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was especially dominant against North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl last year, recording six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
His best season with the Huskies came in 2023, when he posted 42 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
In a season where he only played in seven games due to injury, Yates racked up 21 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks
DE Melkart Abou-Jaoude, R-Jr. (6-5, 260)
Another veteran defensive transfer brought in by Bill Belichick and his staff, Abou-Jaoude joins UNC after playing at Delaware, which is transitioning from the FCS to the FBS level this fall.
He was named All-Conference honorable mention in 2022 after posting 24 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and eight quarterback pressures in his first season as a starter. In 2023, he appeared in 13 games with two starts, recording 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and two sacks.
LB Khmori House, Soph. (6-0, 215)
House is in line for a big year as he steps into a starting role for the Tar Heels after playing 317 defensive snaps at Washington last season.
He played under current UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who often utilized his versatility in pass coverage and as a spy against mobile quarterbacks. House is a sideline-to-sideline defender and an excellent open-field tackler. As a freshman, he recorded 35 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, one interception and four pass deflections in a rotational role.
With a significant increase in snap count expected, his production could take another jump.
S Will Hardy, Sr. (6-2, 205)
A three-time All-ACC Academic Team selection, Hardy is expected to become a full-time starter in the secondary for the first time in his career.
While he’s played mostly in a reserve role, Hardy has valuable experience and is considered a more traditional safety compared to Kaleb Cost and Gavin Gibson. Over his career, he’s accumulated 94 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
In 2024, Hardy finished with 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble while serving in a rotational role.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!