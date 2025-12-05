Khmori House Enters Transfer Portal

While the North Carolina Tar Heels had an incredible early signing day, landing 39 commits this offseason, the team took a major hit on Thursday. Starting linebacker Khmori House officially announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

House's Announcement

"This year has been a rollercoaster, and the sport of football has always kept me afloat and level-headed," House wrote on Instagram. "Even though it might not be what seems to be the correct or normal decision, what some people might look at as a loss, I take as a lesson. I learned so much this year, not only about football but also how to carry myself through life. This was another chapter in my life, which I'm super grateful for, but I'm ready to open up my next one and thrive in it."

What This Means for North Carolina

House's departure now leaves the Tar Heels without their starting linebackers from this past season. House led the defense with 81 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2025. North Carolina's defense struggled at various points this season but hit its stride during moments in the final weeks.

With both starting linebackers no longer part of the equation for North Carolina in 2026, the front office will have to address that position through the transfer portal.

General manager Michael Lombardi spoke on the program continuing to improve the roster in the transfer portal, which will open up in January.

"I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."

So, we’re going to make decisions with what we think is the best interest of our program moving forward, based on the total realm of what we think is needed for our team," Lombardi continued. "And we don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow, because the portal doesn’t open up until January.”

House transferred to North Carolina last offseason, transforming the Tar Heels' defensive nucleus this past season.

Following the loss in the season finale against North Carolina State, House was non-committal on his return to Chapel Hill while reflecting on the season .

"We learned from every loss. We don't take losses, lessons," House said. "So just going to learn from it, build from it, and come back and play harder."

The veteran linebacker has two years of eligibility remaining.

