UNC Counting on This Area to Power 2025 Season Run
When Bill Belichick showed up in Chapel Hill, nobody thought this season was going to be smooth sailing. Four games in, UNC sits at 2-2- and if there’s one thing we’ve already learned, it’s that depth is going to decide how far this team goes.
The opener against TCU was rough. The Horned Frogs put up 542 yards of offense and scored 48 points, which was the most Belichick had ever given up in a game at any level. That one set the tone: this wasn’t going to be about quick fixes or miracle wins. It was about who could step in when things went sideways- and that’s where the “next man up” idea starts to feel real.
Where it Starts
Quarterback is the most obvious example. Belichick brought in Gio Lopez, a transfer from South Alabama, and handed him the keys. Through the first four games, UNC quarterbacks have combined to complete about 63% of their passes for 600 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Nothing flashy, but enough to keep the offense moving while the system settles. What’s clear is Belichick isn’t attached to one guy- he’s giving others a chance to take snaps if it keeps the offense steady.
At running back, Demon June has looked like the reliable piece this group needs. He went off for 148 yards and a touchdown against Richmond, showing that UNC can lean on the ground game when the passing game isn’t clicking.
But behind him, depth is going to be tested. Belichick isn’t hiding the fact that everyone in that room has to be ready to carry the ball if June needs a breather- or worse, misses time.
The Defense
The defense is the bigger question mark. That Week 1 showing against TCU wasn’t just bad, it was eye-opening. Belichick’s NFL résumé says defense is his bread and butter, but he can’t scheme everything away.
The defensive line and secondary are going to need more bodies stepping up, especially in the ACC grind. If they don’t, UNC risks getting worn down fast.
It helps that Belichick didn’t waste time building numbers. Back in January, he brought in 21 new signees- his first recruiting push in Chapel Hill. He’s been clear since spring that every position is open, and no spot is safe just because you were a starter last year. That’s his whole message: play your role, know your assignment, and if your number gets called, you better be ready.
That’s the thing about this season. It’s not about Belichick magically turning UNC into a contender overnight. It’s about whether this roster can survive the bumps, plug the gaps, and make the “next man up” mentality more than just a slogan. If they can, the Tar Heels won’t just hang around- they’ll actually give themselves a shot.
