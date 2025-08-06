Former UNC Superstar Shuts Down Comparisons to Josh Allen
Only three North Carolina Tar Heels players were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. The first was polarizing quarterback prospect Drake Maye, as he was selected No.3 overall by the New England Patriots. Maye was part of what many consider a 'generational' quarterback class, as he went after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels to the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders respectively.
The Patriots and their fans are hoping Maye can become their next long-term franchise quarterback. The team obviously had an illustrious tenure with Tom Brady at the helm for two decades, but failed to find a suitable replacement in the time he left. That was until Maye arrived and expectations are high heading into his second year.
During his final year at UNC in 2023, Maye tossed 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 2022 was the one that put him on the map, as Maye would throw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.
Maye was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie last year, after throwing for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. It wasn't a great season for New England, as they finished 4-13, going 3-9 with Maye as a starter.
Still, with a revamped team around him, Maye should be able to take a leap in year two. He's been compared to a certain recent NFL MVP plenty of times, but Maye doesn't want to entertain that talk.
Drake Maye says he 'has a lot of work to do' to reach Josh Allen's level
While appearing on the 'Bussin with the Boys' podcast, Maye was asked if he sees himself in Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP. Right off the bat, co-host Taylor Lewan mentioned he felt "Josh Allen vibes" immediately from Maye.
"You know, he's the MVP. I think the comparisons are... I gotta lot of work to do, you know, with even being in the same stratosphere as Josh. Luckily he's in the division so we have some great matchups we're looking forward to but with the comparisons, I'm just trying to be myself. At the end of the day, if some people think that, then that's a lot of respect for him. But I've got a lot of work to do for that," Maye said.
The Patriots will take on Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 (SNF) and Week 15. It'll be fun to see a duel between Maye and Allen for years to come.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!