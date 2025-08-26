Which Freshmen Could Hit the Field for Carolina?
For student-athletes, their freshman seasons are usually a year they learn to develop their craft and get adjusted to everyday college life.
Oftentimes, when freshmen don’t play as much, they redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. However, there are several instances where freshmen either play in a rotational role or are an every-down starter.
Even with limited access, there is a sense of which freshmen North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick plans to play — and he is not afraid to use them. Here are the true and redshirt freshmen who could see the field for the Tar Heels this season.
RB Demon June
Demon June was one of the top prospects in North Carolina for the 2025 recruiting cycle. June was a four-year letterman at running back who earned two conference Player of the Year honors. Over his high school career, he ran for 4,741 yards on 546 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt, and scored 84 touchdowns, while adding 20 receptions for 245 yards and five more scores. As a senior, he rushed for 1,442 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per carry, and scored 24 touchdowns.
June enrolled early and that has paid off as he has been getting reps with the second team offense. The Twitter post below also confirms my belief that we will be seeing the Jacksonville, N.C. native get some significant reps this season.
RB Jaylen McGill
Like June, Jaylen McGill has impressed the coaching staff and is expected to play a decent bit this season.
A standout multi-sport athlete, McGill reclassified so he could join the Tar Heels in the Class of 2025. McGill has rushed 4,359 yards and 72 rushing touchdowns in his high school career. Last season, he carried the ball 181 times for 1,721 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and scored 25 touchdowns, while adding 22 receptions for 379 yards and seven more scores.
McGill was a three-time South Carolina state champion in weightlifting, setting a state record with a 610-pound squat as a sophomore and bench pressing 420 pounds, while also posting an 11.52-second 100-meter dash as a 10th grader.
WR Alex Taylor
After redshirting last season, Alex Taylor opted to stay rather than enter the transfer portal
He has thrived throughout fall camp, earning praise from head coach Bill Belichick, who spoke highly of his progress and work ethic.
"Smart guy, very dependable, can play multiple positions, has been productive in multiple areas,” Belichick said. “Down the field, as a route runner and making adjustments in the passing game based on rolled coverage, off coverage, press coverage.”
"He's one of the players that the quarterbacks have a lot of confidence and trust in, that he's earned through making good decisions and being dependable over multiple days, weeks and routes," Belichick continued.
OL Eidan Buchanon
One of the biggest upsets in the position battles throughout fall camp has been true freshman Eidan Buchanan taking over at left tackle. The 6-foot-9, 330-pound true freshman from Maryland beat out veterans such as Trevyon Green and Will O'Steen. Buchanan was a late addition as he flipped his commitment from West Virginia to North Carolina back in the spring.
DL Leroy Jackson
Although he only played three snaps last season, Leroy Jackson appeared at one of the media availabilities. Even though the media couldn’t see a whole lot of fall practice, it is very clear that he will get serious playing time as Belichick would not send him up to the podium if he wasn’t.
Also, keep this in mind: he has been the only defensive lineman to speak to the media throughout fall camp. Once again, this is an intentional move by Belichick.
