Tar Heels Transfer Quarterback Becomes Dual Threat For Bill Belichick
When former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez hit the transfer portal, his phone blew up. He was a popular kid many coaches wanted in their huddle.
He ultimately settled on the University of North Carolina. For good reason, he wanted to play for Bill Belichick. Belichick coached perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady, so why would a college signal-caller not want to follow in those footsteps.
Lopez is a left-hander who can beat you with his legs and his arm. He will add a wrinkle the Tar Heels have not seen Drake Maye was lining up under center.
Lopez got to home his skills at the Manning Passing Academy which was held recently in Louisiana. He discussed how much he was looking forward to playing for Belichick.
He said all of the right things to make Belichick proud.
“It’s a great opportunity to have someone that demands excellence," Lopez said. "Just being with a coach that’s seen it all and has coached it all, just that kind of situation that you don’t take for granted. Whenever he speaks, everyone listens so it’s a great opportunity to be apart of.”
Belichick spoke highly of Lopez when he last addressed the media last month.
“He was really productive at South Alabama," Belichick said. "He’s a dual-threat quarterback who has had plenty of productive yardage in both the running game and the passing game. He’s a tough kid who has played really well against tough competition and teams like LSU. It looks like he’s definitely ready for this level. We’re excited to work with him."
Lopez still has to win the job. He has to beat out veteran Max Johnson and freshman Bryce Baker. Both quarterbacks have been impressive and it will be quite the competition in training camp.
He might have a step on the other two, but Lopez has not been promised the job by any means. He knows he has to win it on the field.
Johnson is coming off an injury and what he has to offer remains to be seen. He was very productive at LSU and at Texas A&M, but he is coming off of a season-ending injury and he still might not be ready to go. As for Baker, he was a good prep-level quarterback, but he still has to adjust to the college game. He is raw and just might not be ready yet.
