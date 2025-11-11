All Tar Heels

Gio Lopez: A Fighter on and off the Field

North Carolina's quarterback has faced a ton during this 2025 season — on and off the field.

Jeremiah Artacho

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) passes in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) passes in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was reported by WRAL News Brian Murphy that quarterback Gio Lopez had suffered a car accident days before North Carolina's season opener against TCU and head coach Sonny Dykes. And that contest did not pan out to any level fans believed the Tar Heels would be — outcome-wise, at least.

The Tar Heels lost 48-14 in Kenan Stadium, which led to fans in the student section departing early to miss the chaos.

Lopez's transition from South Alabama to North Carolina to play for six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick has not been the smoothest. The Madison, Alabama, native, through nine games, has thrown for 1,224 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions — holding a quarterback rating of 44.4.

UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) passes the ball as Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ese Dubre (30) pressures in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • “Oh, man," said wide receiver Jordan Shipp after Stanford. "Like, the way he carries himself, like, you know, like, Gio battles a lot of stuff. Gio got into a car accident and played the same week. Like, there's stuff that people don't know that Gio's is going through, and he has stuff on his plate, you know. So, I mean, Gio is a fighter. Man, there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes."
  • "And, um, like, he just doesn't pay in no mind. He's just moving on to the next play. And, um. Like I said, I got nothing but respect for him, the way he carries himself, the way he's a leader of the offense. Like, just everything he does, just high respect for him.”
UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC-Syracuse saw Lopez's best game, as he built up to 216 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 78.9. And despite all of the outside noise. The sophomore has learned how to deal with it — playing for Belichick is surely no easy task.

One of the concerns has been the offensive unit's ability to produce early in games, as it has been waiting until the third and fourth quarters to reach the end zone. And it should be mentioned that UNC is two goal-line fumbles from having a record of 6-3. The results of both California and Virginia came down to inches... literally.

UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lopez Is Almost Done With His Sophomore Year

Lopez has three more chances to carve out the defense and make a statement that UNC can have fast starts. Wake Forest, Duke and NC State are left on the schedule as programs in North Carolina are what's left for to gain bowl eligibility — two more wins is all it takes.

Bowl or bust for UNC?

UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.