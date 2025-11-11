Gio Lopez: A Fighter on and off the Field
It was reported by WRAL News Brian Murphy that quarterback Gio Lopez had suffered a car accident days before North Carolina's season opener against TCU and head coach Sonny Dykes. And that contest did not pan out to any level fans believed the Tar Heels would be — outcome-wise, at least.
The Tar Heels lost 48-14 in Kenan Stadium, which led to fans in the student section departing early to miss the chaos.
Lopez's transition from South Alabama to North Carolina to play for six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick has not been the smoothest. The Madison, Alabama, native, through nine games, has thrown for 1,224 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions — holding a quarterback rating of 44.4.
- “Oh, man," said wide receiver Jordan Shipp after Stanford. "Like, the way he carries himself, like, you know, like, Gio battles a lot of stuff. Gio got into a car accident and played the same week. Like, there's stuff that people don't know that Gio's is going through, and he has stuff on his plate, you know. So, I mean, Gio is a fighter. Man, there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes."
- "And, um, like, he just doesn't pay in no mind. He's just moving on to the next play. And, um. Like I said, I got nothing but respect for him, the way he carries himself, the way he's a leader of the offense. Like, just everything he does, just high respect for him.”
UNC-Syracuse saw Lopez's best game, as he built up to 216 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 78.9. And despite all of the outside noise. The sophomore has learned how to deal with it — playing for Belichick is surely no easy task.
One of the concerns has been the offensive unit's ability to produce early in games, as it has been waiting until the third and fourth quarters to reach the end zone. And it should be mentioned that UNC is two goal-line fumbles from having a record of 6-3. The results of both California and Virginia came down to inches... literally.
Lopez Is Almost Done With His Sophomore Year
Lopez has three more chances to carve out the defense and make a statement that UNC can have fast starts. Wake Forest, Duke and NC State are left on the schedule as programs in North Carolina are what's left for to gain bowl eligibility — two more wins is all it takes.
Bowl or bust for UNC?
