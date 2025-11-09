Inside the Connection Between Gio Lopez and Jordan Shipp
Quarterback Gio Lopez and wide receiver Jordan Shipp have been a one-two punch for UNC's offense in year one of Bill Belichick. In North Carolina's 20-15 defeat of Stanford on Saturday afternoon, its second-straight win — now holding a 4-5 record — the duo connected for a 55-yard touchdown pass that gave them and their teammates cushion until the end.
Lopez spoke following the contest and walked through the big scoring drive that he and Shipp created, creating a loud Kenan Stadium right after.
- “Saw a blitz zero, and I saw Jordan one on one," said Lopez You know, we've ripped that all week in practice. I just trusted him because he's been getting open all week. So kind of same situation practice goes to, you know, game day reality and worked out really good for us.”
Shipp, not too long after, met with the media and described his point of view on the receiving end, but his message was not too different in regards to the theme that Lopez responded with.
- “Oh, man, that's a play we been repping for a while," said Shipp. "And I seen the zero look, so I just got into my route faster, and we've hit that route so many times in practice, so when he called it, I just knew I just got to get out my break. Just gotta make a play, you know? And I trusted my old line, trusted Gio, I know he's gonna put the ball exactly where it needed to be."
- "And, like I said, that's a trust thing, like he threw it before he even got out the break, you know, that's nothing but trust, trust and repetition. So a lot of praise for Gio. You know, he's battling a lot of stuff, man, Gio is a fighter, man, like he's battling a lot, a lot of people on his head, and he's tuning all that stuff out man."
- "Gio is a ball player, and I have nothing but respect and love for him.”
What is the commonality? Trust.
Trust Lies Between the Two Tar Heels
Before the emergence of wide receivers Kobe Paysour and Madrid Tucker, Lopez always found a target in Shipp — just look at the very first drive of the season — a big-time pass down the left side of the field when North Carolina faced TCU in the season opener. And if it were not for the trust, big-time plays would be hard to come across.
