Gio Lopez Sees Growth Despite UNC’s Tough Friday Loss
North Carolina’s Friday night loss brought more frustration than satisfaction, but quarterback Gio Lopez left the field focused on progress, not panic. Despite missed chances and turnovers, Lopez said he sees a team that is starting to find its rhythm and identity.
On Kobe Paysour’s Breakout
Lopez credited wide receiver Kobe Paysour for his consistency and composure. He said the performance against Cal was not a breakout but a reflection of what Paysour has always been capable of.
“Kobe has always been a great player and had a great fall camp,” Lopez said. “Tonight was just one of those games where the ball was going his way. He was getting open and I was finding him. He’s always been Kobe, and I’m proud of him. He showed up really big for us.”
Lopez added that Paysour’s play could help open up more options across the field. “It’s going to open up the offense even more,” he said. “Not just Kobe and Shipp, but guys like Chris Culliver, Shanard Clower, and Nathan Leacock are coming along too. Nate was on the field more than in previous games, and he’s a great player.”
Responding to Mistakes
When asked about Leacock’s fumble late in the game, Lopez focused on accountability and encouragement. “Of course, he wanted to score, but my first reaction was to talk to him,” Lopez said. “I’ve been in that situation before. I told him, ‘We’re going to get the ball back.’ You can’t stay down, especially when there’s still time on the clock.”
Lopez said moments like that reveal the team’s growing trust in one another. “It’s about being a good teammate and keeping your head up,” he said.
Building During the Bye Week
The quarterback said the recent bye week was one of the most important turning points of the season. “It felt like everyone was going after us that week,” Lopez said. “We heard bad thing after bad thing, but instead of splitting apart, we got closer. We practiced hard, we developed, and it showed tonight. The result wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
He added that the game revealed both promise and areas for growth. “We still lost on our own mistakes,” he said. “We had turnovers we can clean up, and that’s what will help us win these games.”
Blocking Out the Outside Noise
Lopez addressed the steady stream of speculation surrounding the program in recent weeks, saying that the team has made a conscious effort to ignore it. “For us, it’s about keeping the noise outside and not worrying about it,” he said.
“As captains, we try to make sure none of that gets into the locker room. Coach Belichick has been really good about keeping us focused and not distracted. He’s been awesome for us.”
Lopez said the team has learned to tune out false reports and online chatter. “There’s noise every week, but after the Clemson game, it felt like there was something new every day,” he said.
“A lot of it wasn’t even close to true. People are just trying to get attention. We know what’s going on in our building, and that’s what matters.”
Healthy and Confident Again
Lopez also revealed that he finally feels fully healthy after dealing with lingering effects from a car accident earlier this season. “This is the best I’ve felt all year,” he said.
“It just felt good to be out there at one hundred percent, not worrying about pain or taking medicine before the game. It was really nice to just play freely again.”
As UNC prepares for the next stretch of its schedule, Lopez said the focus is on execution and consistency. “We know what we have to fix,” he said. “We’re growing every week, and this was another step forward.”