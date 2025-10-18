Three Observations On UNC Football's Slim Loss Against California
North Carolina found itself with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but a forced fumble by California's Brent Austin on UNC's Nathan Leacock at the goal line took every bit of momentum Bill Belichick's team had in the game.
The score was 21-18, and the Bears never looked back as freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele took control at the end.
All things considered, in what was the Tar Heels' best game against a Power 4 team this season, unlike its outings against TCU, UCF and Clemson, here are three observations that stood out in UNC's loss to the Bears.
Power 4 Conference Team Continues To Be North Carolina’s Kryptonite
Belichick, offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick fall to another Power 4 conference team. The Bears found timely stops, despite handing UNC a handful of yards via penalties, especially during the second half. California had nine penalties that gave up 80 yards, to be exact.
And at times, UNC was unable to stop California on third down as it allowed six conversions, compared to its five. Head coach Justin Wilcox's team had 294 total yards, 214 passing yards, 80 rushing (on 31 attempts) and two rushing touchdowns.
Sagapolutele finished with 209 passing yards with 21 completed passes on 39 attempts, including his rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Wide receiver Jacob De Jesus had 105 receiving yards on 13 receptions. And running back Kendrick Raphael rushed for 81 yards on 22 carries.
North Carolina's Defense Looked... Better
Besides the dropped passes by California's receivers, UNC's defense looked improved compared to its last few games. Defensive back Will Hardy had seven tackles, linebacker Khmori House (who exited the game with an illness) had five, defensive back Jaiden Patterson added five and defensive lineman Leroy Jackson had four of his own.
In total, the Tar Heels had 59 tackles, 25 of which were solo.
Linebacker Tyler Thompson led UNC with two sacks, applying pressure on the Bears' freshman quarterback at times.
California's 21 points is the lowest UNC has allowed through its four Power 4 contests. And if it was not for the defense, the Tar Heels would have had a much harder time coming across a victory.
Kobe Paysour and Benjamin Hall Kept UNC's Offense Afloat
Quarterback Gio Lopez finished the game throwing for 167 yards, completing 19 of his 35 pass attempts. But wide receiver Kobe Paysour had his best outing of the season with 101 receiving yards on six catches (an average of 16.8 yards per catch).
Running back Benjamin Hall ran for 68 yards on 14 carries, including one rushing touchdown in the first quarter — an 18-yard run. The offense was dependent on these two Tar Heels' play, which helped move the chains further down the field. In addition, UNC's offensive front had a much better showing this time around.
Furthermore, running back Davion Gause also added some fire to the offense with a four-yard rushing touchdown of his own during the fourth quarter.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!