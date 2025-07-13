Tar Heels Target Jatori Williams Releases his Top 10
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class and can now focus a good bit of their time on the 2027 recruiting class after landing well over 30 commits in the class . Of course the 2026 class will take priority but with the 2027 class right around the corner why not get a head start if you can go ahead and do so?
The Tar Heels have been circling players on their recruiting board in the 2027 class as one of the players that they have circled has recently dropped a top 10 list of schools. That player being Jatori "JT” Williams. According to 247Sports, Williams is the 73rd ranked prospect in the nation the fourth best inside offense alignment and the fourth best in the state of Alabama as he attended Central high school in Phenix City, Alabama. The talented prospect has been recruited by many different schools from all over, including schools that are inside the state outside the state up north and in a plethora of different positions across the nation.
This is what helped lead him to his top 10 schools which he announced on Friday. Williams’s list consisted of the Ole Miss Rebels the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Florida Gators, the Florida State, Seminoles, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Williams is a priority to many different programs and will likely have many of the schools pushing extremely hard for him making him the top prospect in their class at the position.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 class and they have yet to really compete for a prospect in the 2027 class. This will be something to pay attention to as Bill Belichick makes it a priority to go land prospects early in the cycle this is something that he was able to do with the 2026 class which has put him in the position that he is in today so to say he won’t do it again would be a crazy statement for one to make.
Make sure to stay tuned with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more information on thus recruit.
