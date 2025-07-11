Film Friday: Tar Heels' QB Commit Travis Burgess
Travis Burgess is a North Carolina commit who currently plays quarterback for the Grayson Rams in the state of Georgia. He was easily one of the biggest deals for Coach Belichick in this recruiting class thus far, and his tape explains why.
National Recruiting Reporter On SI and North Carolina Tar Heels On SI’s Caleb Sisk, then a deep dive into the film of someone who could be a star at the next level. Here is what he conducted.
Strengths
Quick Decisions: Burgess has done an excellent job so far at making quick decisions and making them correctly. There were instances where he quickly decided to pull the ball despite having a clean pocket, and it paid off very well. This is something that will work very well with the North Carolina Tar Heels down the stretch.
Throwing With Pressure Across The Middle: the talented recruit is very comfortable when it comes to throwing with pressure in his face across the middle. There is a significant play that he had in the junior season where it showed, despite being as comfortable as he can, there is still pressure in his face, and he still found a way to deliver with pinpoint accuracy as if he had a clean pocket. College football can be tough, and you know that the pocket collapses very quickly in college, so for a quarterback to be comfortable throwing across the middle with pressuring his face, whether that’s from the outside or even on the inside, is very reassuring.
Using His Legs: I’m very impressed with the mobile decision-making and mobile talent that the prospect has when running outside of the pocket; he creates downfield plays with his legs, which makes him one of the deadliest dual threat quarterbacks in the nation.
Selling The Option: this is such a underrated trait as he waits so long before pulling or handing the ball off on a read option. While this can get him in danger, this could also be the saving grace in the big plays it can create. I truly believe that he is second to none when it comes to the read option and has a great ceiling when it comes to running the ball out of this play call.
Accuracy As A Whole: the accuracy is just simply phenomenal. He does a great job throwing both inside and outside of the numbers, but I’m very impressed with his ability to create big plays downfield with a deep ball that is as beautiful as it can get at the high school level. He plays the toughest competition and has found ways to carve up defenders. While some thnaks should be given to the coaches, at the end of the day the quarterback has to go out there and execute, which isn’t a problem for a guy like Burgess.
Things To Work On
Generating Power: Burgess is not your insane type of frame quarterback so by nature, he has to take longer with the deep passes by generating power in his motion. He doesn’t look as natural as some others in the class however, this isn’t an issue with his accuracy on the deep ball, as he still throws a pretty deep ball. It’s just the fact that he has to generate the power before being able to do this with his motion. His deep ball is still very impressive, but if he can shed just a little bit of time off of this motion, he will be a much improved player.
Selling The Play-Action: Burgess does a good job of throwing out of the play action pass, but I would like to see some improvements on the fake hand off, as many of the times to defenders weren’t fooled upfront and they could easily tell that he was pulling the ball just a little too early. If he can wait just a little bit longer before pulling the ball he will create so much more space in the secondary, and even for the men upfront to create a very dangerous sequence that can lead to six."
Overall
Overall, you’re getting a very reliable quarterback, and a guy like urges who has the ceiling of being a superstar at the college level and potentially moving his way up to the NFL. Once again, it cannot be taken lightly that he plays in one of the hardest states and in the hardest division in the state. He has found ways to make it work.
He is a winning quarterback, who won the state championship with the Grayson Rams. It is also worth noting he will be joining a winning culture under coach Bill Belichick, and has pretty big shoes to fill, but I can see him getting on the field very quickly with the talent that he brings to the table.
