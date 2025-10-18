UNC Re-Offers to Decommited Penn State Four-Star CB
While he was once dead-set on Penn State, four-star cornerback Jaziel Hart revealed that he was going to be decommitting. Upon hearing the news, HC Bill Belichick and North Carolina acted promptly.
The Door is Re-Opened
UNC re-offered to Hart after he took to social media to announce he'd be moving on from the Nittany Lions, "Thank you to every Penn State coach I’ve connected with and bonds that won’t let break and for believing in me and my God given abilities."
- "Penn State has had nothing but love and great hospitality to me, but after talking with my family and make careful decisions, we’ve decided that it’s in my best interests to reopen my recruitment to other places forward. Thank you, Penn State nation, coaches, staff, etc," Hart added.
Less than one hour later, he posted, "UNC re-offered! BLESSED." Clearly, the Tar Heels have their eye on the Roanoke, VA, native.
To no surprise, UNC isn't the only team expressing interest in Hart. While they're the first team he posted about after re-opening his recruitment, Michigan State quickly threw its name into the mix. There's a real chance Hart could go from one B1G school to another, but there's also a chance he stays in his hometown.
According to 247Sports, Jacquie Franciulli, Virginia is heavily recruiting Hart. Seeing as he's from Roanoke, this shouldn't come as a shock. That's not to say that Belichick can't compete with the Cavaliers, but they'll always hold the advantage of being in Hart's backyard.
Hart also received an offer from West Virginia, a team that extended seven offers to players who de-committed from Penn State. Amid QB Drew Allar's injury and HC James Franklin's firing, the Nittany Lions find themselves in an unprecidented position. Thankfully for Hart, he still has plenty of time to find a new home ahead of the 2026 season.
Regardless, UNC has been in the mix for quite some time. According to 247Sports, the Tar Heels were one of the first seven teams to offer. They extended their offer on June 4, 2024, five days before Penn State was able to throw an offer his way.
The only schools to beat UNC to the punch were: West Virginia, Miami (OH), Tennessee, Marshall, South Carolina, and Maryland.
Hart's total sits around 25 offers, a number that has only continued to grow since announcing his decommitment. Clearly, he's one of the top prospects remaining after putting himself back on the market.
