MSU Offers Four-Star CB After Decommitting from Penn State
Michigan State is looking to make a statement by landing four-star cornerback Jaziel Hart. The recently re-classified Class of 2026 recruit decided his football career would best move forward without his commitment to Penn State.
Now, the Nittany Lions are left with a giant void to fill. QB Drew Allar's injury and the firing of HC James Franklin have left the team in shambles. As of October 14, they lost a massive piece of their 2026 recruiting class.
After announcing his decommitment, Michigan State immediately extended an offer. Hart posted on social media, "After a great call with Blue Adams, Michigan state Offered!"
About Adams
Adams was one of the two coaches he tagged in the post, along with Jonathan Smith. Smith and Adams have worked hand-in-hand since 2019, when they were both at Oregon State.
When Smith left his first head coaching gig with the Beavers, he immediately brought Adams along with him to the Spartans.
While he's in his second season with the Spartans, Adams has been a defensive guru for his entire coaching career. It all began back in 2011 at Northern Iowa, where he started as a secondary coach. From there, he was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins.
After a few years in the NFL, Adams went back down to the college level, where he spent a season as West Virginia's cornerback coach. That spiraled into two seasons as a DB coach at USF, followed by his longest tenure (2019-23) as a secondary coach at Oregon State.
To no surprise, Smith brought Adams to MSU to be the team's secondary coach. Hart may have 25 Division 1 offers, but the Spartans are the latest team to throw their name in the mix. Knowing Adams' coaching experience, Hart would be able to learn plenty and grow his game tremendously alongside Adams and company.
MSU extended Hart's only new offer after announcing his decommitment, but Bill Belichick's North Carolina threw their name back in the mix. UNC re-offering doesn't mean MSU is out of the running, but relationships matter. Should Hart side with a team that's been with him for quite some time, even after he committed to PSU, the Spartans could be in trouble.
One of the most intriguing outcomes could see the Spartans host a visit for their November 15 game against Penn State. Hart, who seemingly has no hard feelings against the Nittany Lions, could be in line to attend a MSU game against the team he decommitted from.
