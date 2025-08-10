Will UNC Become a Football School Under Bill Belichick?
I had doubted the day would come for UNC to ever become a "football school." However, it speaks to how much can change as time passes by daily, every tick on the clock inches closer and closer to the next move, whether it's a win for North Carolina or a defeating loss — time does not stop. And now the possibility of North Carolina becoming a big name in the college football world is greater than ever.
It is all because of Bill Belichick, the new head coach of the program. An eight-time Super Bowl champion spending years upon years coaching the world's best football players, whether as a defensive coordinator or as leading the group entirely, the game has been a part of him since he was younger. Coach Belichick's dad played a part in his liking of football, as a part of the United States Naval Academy. Now, his two sons, Steve and Brian, are going to be sharing the sidelines with him as the 2025 season approaches.
What Needs To Happen for North Carolina To Convert?
The coaching staff Coach Belichick built is filled with NFL experience, and now at the college level, a chance at reaching the College Football Playoffs may be in the picture. But just like at the pro level, the 73-year-old will need to prove himself, and on Labor Day, he gets his first chance to do so in front of fans of all ages, anticipating change with a new head coach in place.
Can a national championship solidify UNC as a football school? Multiple national championships? Or are consistent appearances in the CFP enough to change the narrative? Of course, with the season still needing to get underway, the Tar Heels are coming in with a lot of unknowns and a defense that has yet to prove itself, but with Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick on deck, he can make something happen, as history has proven itself (his time in Washington speaks for itself).
Both the football program and the men's basketball program are entering seasons in need of showing, after a 6-7 record on the gridiron and getting knocked out of the first round on the parquet, two of the university's biggest sports are going to have all of the spotlight once each respective campaign officially begins.
