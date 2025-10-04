All Tar Heels

Jordan Shipp Speaks About Loss to Clemson, Tylee Craft

UNC's wide receiver shares his thoughts following the loss to Clemson.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Jordan Shipp finished his outing against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon with five catches, 41 yards and 22 yards after contact. Shanard Clower, Demon June and Jake Johnson also contributed to the receiving totals as well. However, North Carolina fell to the Tigers by a score of 38-10.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

To Watch, Check Out The Video:

On Wearing Tylee Craft's Uniform

“Man, wearing 13 today definitely meant a lot, you know, to me. Tylee was somebody you aspire to be like, somebody you want to grow up to be like you. Just fought hard in everything he did. And just the fact that I had the honor to go out here and wear his number, just do what I could in his number, and just being able to like, just hug his family, just tell his family ‘I love him,’ and it's definitely meant a lot to me, and I wish we would have a better outcome. But, you know, things happen, and I'm just blessed that I was able to go out there and just do what I couldn't his number, just represent him and his family as best as I could.”

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown and September Craft hug during a tribute to former player Tylee Craft who died of Lung Cancer. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Where UNC Goes After Loss to Clemson

“Back to drawing board, you know, just back back to work, back here tomorrow, team running ten. That’s where our mind is the game is behind us already, time to go back to work.”

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On When the Score Grew to 28-3

“It's just where you just got to stick together. You know, tune everything else out. Just go make plays, and do the best we can with what we got.”

On If the Team is Splitting Up in the Locker Room

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"“Nobody's splitting everything. Everything we're doing is for each other. You know, there's nothing else, no matter what's going on, no matter what's going on. We just said in there, it's like we know what we're messing up, and we're beating ourselves. They didn't beat us. We beat ourselves. They were the better team today. It is what it is. We got to move on. And we got to move on together. I can't go out there. Just only play for myself. Nobody can go out there. Don't pay for myself. We gotta play for each other. That's what we focus on.”

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.