Jordan Shipp Speaks About Loss to Clemson, Tylee Craft
Jordan Shipp finished his outing against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon with five catches, 41 yards and 22 yards after contact. Shanard Clower, Demon June and Jake Johnson also contributed to the receiving totals as well. However, North Carolina fell to the Tigers by a score of 38-10.
On Wearing Tylee Craft's Uniform
“Man, wearing 13 today definitely meant a lot, you know, to me. Tylee was somebody you aspire to be like, somebody you want to grow up to be like you. Just fought hard in everything he did. And just the fact that I had the honor to go out here and wear his number, just do what I could in his number, and just being able to like, just hug his family, just tell his family ‘I love him,’ and it's definitely meant a lot to me, and I wish we would have a better outcome. But, you know, things happen, and I'm just blessed that I was able to go out there and just do what I couldn't his number, just represent him and his family as best as I could.”
On Where UNC Goes After Loss to Clemson
“Back to drawing board, you know, just back back to work, back here tomorrow, team running ten. That’s where our mind is the game is behind us already, time to go back to work.”
On When the Score Grew to 28-3
“It's just where you just got to stick together. You know, tune everything else out. Just go make plays, and do the best we can with what we got.”
On If the Team is Splitting Up in the Locker Room
"“Nobody's splitting everything. Everything we're doing is for each other. You know, there's nothing else, no matter what's going on, no matter what's going on. We just said in there, it's like we know what we're messing up, and we're beating ourselves. They didn't beat us. We beat ourselves. They were the better team today. It is what it is. We got to move on. And we got to move on together. I can't go out there. Just only play for myself. Nobody can go out there. Don't pay for myself. We gotta play for each other. That's what we focus on.”
