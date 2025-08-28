3 Bold Jordan Shipp Quotes Ahead of TCU Game
Jordan Shipp, as a sophomore, went to the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte, North Carolina this year with Head Coach Bill Belichick as well as Gio Lopez, Thaddeus Dixon and Will Hardy. The Tar Heels were the center of attention as the media swarmed the table around UNC's new head coach, curious for insight about his new role after spending time in the NFL.
Shipp, just based on his attendance, seemed to be a guy that the offense can look toward during attacks in the air, for those deep shots for big yardage gain. It will be interesting to see how he deals with the Horned Frogs' defense on Labor Day.
Below are quotes from Shipp discussing his thoughts on TCU's defense, the moment Coach Belichick announced the starting quarterback and being able to face someone other than his teammates.
On the what the scene was like when Bill Belichick Announced the Starting Quarterback
- "We were just in the offensive team meeting. Coach just said, “Gio’s the starter.” But he emphasized the bigger point: we’re going to rely on everybody. You might start today, but you never know what might happen — injuries, situations. We’ve got 100% trust in everybody, and that’s why building chemistry across the team is so important."
On Facing Another Team Instead of His Teammates
- "I mean, I’m super excited, of course. You know, we competed hard with the defense all camp. A lot of competition. I grew a lot in camp. We all grew a lot in camp. We have such a good defense."
- "And being able to just learn from such a great coach and staff here — I mean, we’re definitely excited to go against somebody else. Now, you know, during camp, it was offense versus defense. Now it’s the Tar Heels versus TCU."
On Facing TCU's Defense
- "Yeah, it’s been straight TCU all week. Really focused on their whole defense. They’ve got great players. No. 21 is a great player, No. 2 is a great player. Their corners are solid. They’ve got talent at every level."
- "But at the end of the day, we’re going to play Carolina football. We’re going to try to impose our will, do what we want to do, and show who we are."
