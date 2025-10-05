What Jordan Shipp Said About UNC’s Team Chemistry
North Carolina has been having an extremely hard time trying to find any signs of life when taking on Power 4 teams. UNC showed that it is incapable of making a contest competitive on Saturday afternoon when it was destroyed by the Clemson Tigers, similarly to the TCU Horned Frogs and the UCF Knights. Wide receiver Jordan Shipp, a sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, spoke to the media and detailed the team chemistry despite losing three of the first five games of the season.
- “Nobody's splitting everything. Everything we're doing is for each other. You know, there's nothing else, no matter what's going on, no matter what's going on. We just said in there, it's like we know what we're messing up, and we're beating ourselves. They didn't beat us. We beat ourselves."
- "They were the better team today. It is what it is. We got to move on. And we got to move on together. I can't go out there. Just only play for myself. Nobody can go out there. Don't pay for myself. We gotta play for each other. That's what we focus on.”
On the field, the Tar Heels are all out of sorts, especially after recalling the very first play of the game Clemson ran on Saturday — a trick play for a touchdown — instant points out of the gate for head coach Dabo Swinney — too easy for the Tigers. So, it's understandable to question the chemistry issues because tendencies are that what happens out on the field — there is a good chance that there is something happening within the locker room, too.
UNC Faces Another Bye Week... Again
Another bye week approaches the Tar Heels to reset and prepare for their date with California on Friday, October 17. UNC and the Tar Heels will go up against the Bears, who hold a record of 4-2. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has thrown for 1,487 yards, nine touchdowns and has thrown seven interceptions, too. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native has a quarterback rating of 43.3.
Head coach Justin Wilcox has led California to wins over Oregon State, Texas Southern, Minnesota, and Boston College — with losses to San Diego State and Duke. North Carolina will be facing another challenge on the road, which will put them on the ropes until further notice. And UNC's first true road game ended in a blowout, too — never competitive with the Knights.
