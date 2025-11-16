Bill Belichick Ripped for Cold Move After UNC’s Loss to Wake Forest
Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered another ugly loss Saturday as they fell to Wake Forest, 28-12. The Tar Heels are now 4-6 on the season with just two games left in Belichick's first year at the helm of the program.
Belichick has never been one to be cheery after games and that demeanor endured in the seconds after Saturday's loss, when he was seen having a cold moment with Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert.
Dickert took his hat off before meeting with Belichick and the two then shared a very quick handshake. Belichick didn't even appear to make eye contact with Dickert before continuing on his way back to UNC's locker room.
Here's that postgame moment:
Again, Belichick has never been one to laugh it up with opposing coaches after games but that brief encounter was a rough look for the 73-year-old coach, who has had a number of bad looks during his first year at the college level.
Rumors also popped up this week about Belichick and the Giants after the team fired its head coach, Brian Daboll, last Monday. But it doesn't appear that Belichick will be making his way back to the NFL, a move he addressed in a statement before facing Wake Forest.
College football fans, meanwhile, were not impressed with how Belichick handled himself in that moment with Dickert.
North Carolina hosts Duke next Saturday before closing out its season at N.C. State on Nov. 29.