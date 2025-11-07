Kobe Paysour Aims for Consistency Ahead of Stanford Game
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina senior wide receiver Kobe Paysour spoke to the media ahead of its matchup against Stanford on Saturday at the Kenan Football Center.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below along with a partial transcript.
On why it was so hard getting back on the field after his injury…
Was I would say, because, I mean, I wanted to impress them, and not even that. I just love the game of football. You know, just trying to improve my craft every day, every week, every chance I could just 1% now, here struggle a little bit. Are you guys? We're not taking anybody lightly, you know? We're just playing our game, trying to get better every week. And yeah, that's pretty much what it is.
On how he kept his faith while battling injuries…
Yeah. I mean, first I would say my family just continue to believe in me, having that support system, and then also my teammates, having those guys like Jordan ship, just guys how I've been, who I've heard, who I was here with last year and the year before. You know, having those guys see what I've done in the past, and just saying that we know you got that and we know that you've been that, been that guy.
So I mean, just having that support and that faith in God also, you know, just there's going to be hard days, hard and, you know, like, go through adversity and stuff, but like, the end of the day. I mean, God's always been there for me, so I always continue to have that faith.
On getting more opportunities in the passing game…
I mean, I was just like waiting my turn, you know, I know I've had some things going in the past, so just being able to do that now, and having, you know, just the coaching stress to me, to be honest, and be able to get me the ball has been a great aspect for the last couple games I've had.
On whether or not Bill Belichick’s demeanor has change in the second half of the season…
I feel like there is nothing that has really changed. To be honest, it's just like people have started to buy in and listen more to what he's saying, like, see that what he's saying is actually, like, coming up in games, you know, like the situation that we go through practice, you know, it shows up in games. And like, he's, he's seen it, he's been there, he's done that. So it's just, like, it's just about believing and trusting in Him and the process.
