All Tar Heels

Kobe Paysour Aims for Consistency Ahead of Stanford Game

North Carolina senior wide receiver Kobe Paysour spoke to the media ahead of its matchup against Stanford on Saturday at the Kenan Football Center.

Grant Chachere

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs past Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) after making a catch in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs past Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) after making a catch in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina senior wide receiver Kobe Paysour spoke to the media ahead of its matchup against Stanford on Saturday at the Kenan Football Center.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video below along with a partial transcript.

On why it was so hard getting back on the field after his injury…

UNC
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) scores during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

 Was I would say, because, I mean, I wanted to impress them, and not even that. I just love the game of football. You know, just trying to improve my craft every day, every week, every chance I could just 1% now, here struggle a little bit. Are you guys? We're not taking anybody lightly, you know? We're just playing our game, trying to get better every week. And yeah, that's pretty much what it is. 

On how he kept his faith while battling injuries…

UN
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Yeah. I mean, first I would say my family just continue to believe in me, having that support system, and then also my teammates, having those guys like Jordan ship, just guys how I've been, who I've heard, who I was here with last year and the year before. You know, having those guys see what I've done in the past, and just saying that we know you got that and we know that you've been that, been that guy. 

So I mean, just having that support and that faith in God also, you know, just there's going to be hard days, hard and, you know, like, go through adversity and stuff, but like, the end of the day. I mean, God's always been there for me, so I always continue to have that faith.

On getting more opportunities in the passing game…

UNC
Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I mean, I was just like waiting my turn, you know, I know I've had some things going in the past, so just being able to do that now, and having, you know, just the coaching stress to me, to be honest, and be able to get me the ball has been a great aspect for the last couple games I've had.

On whether or not Bill Belichick’s demeanor has change in the second half of the season…

UN
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

I feel like there is nothing that has really changed. To be honest, it's just like people have started to buy in and listen more to what he's saying, like, see that what he's saying is actually, like, coming up in games, you know, like the situation that we go through practice, you know, it shows up in games. And like, he's, he's seen it, he's been there, he's done that. So it's just, like, it's just about believing and trusting in Him and the process.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.