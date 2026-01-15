UNC Suffers Last-Minute Loss in Transfer Portal
At almost the very end of the transfer portal window, the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a major last-minute loss, as defensive back Greg Smith opted to hit the portal.
Smith, a redshirt freshman, spent the 2025 season with the Tar Heels after transferring from Florida in the offseason. With Florida, he saw limited action, getting just 5 total tackles with 1 pass deflection.
Smith saw a playing time increase with UNC
His playing time increased significantly with UNC, as he racked up 24 total tackles and 1 interception that was returned for 30 yards last season. Now, he’ll depart from Bill Belichick’s program at North Carolina.
Smith represents one of many losses suffered by the Tar Heels in the transfer portal. As of Jan. 14, over 30 players from the 2025 roster have hit the transfer portal, including many key defensive pieces such as CJ Mims, Ty White, D’Antre Robinson, Tyler Thompson, and Khmori House in addition to Smith.
UNC hit hard by the transfer portal
Smith opted to enter his name on the portal at the last-minute as the official transfer portal window closes on Jan. 16, giving the Tar Heels only a couple of days to resolve the void that Smith is now leaving behind.
The Tar Heels have been hit hard by the transfer portal on both sides of the ball, losing three quarterbacks (Gio Lopez, Bryce Baker, Max Johnson), and several wide receivers and tight ends in addition to their losses suffered on defense. After a strange 2025 season filled with poor play, and drama surrounding Belichick’s job status, it isn’t surprising to see this many players hit the transfer portal.
As a result of their losses, UNC has brought in a large number of incoming transfers that will join the team next season. Some of their most notable additions on defense include Richmond transfers Donovan Hoilette, and Peyton Seelmann, Syracuse transfer Derek McDonald, Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey, and Michigan State transfer Ade Willie. With Smith now hitting the portal, Belichick and his staff will need to find his replacement, and fast.
The Tar Heels will be looking for a major turnaround in 2026 after a disappointing 4-8 season in Belichick’s first season at the helm. Now that he has gotten a taste of the college football landscape, the former Super Bowl-winning head coach should have an easier time navigating things in his second season running the show.
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.