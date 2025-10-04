What Max Johnson Said After First Start for UNC
Max Johnson made his first start as North Carolina's quarterback in the Bill Belichick era. The Tar Heels, however, were trampled by the Clemson Tigers, 38-10, in front of their fanbase inside Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers outmatched UNC from the beginning.
On Being Ready After Being Named the Starter
“I think just having my mind always, you know, ready. You know from being ready, physically, mentally, staying in it always from, you know, beginning of the week to the end of the week. I'm always in it. I'm always prepared to be the start and ready to roll. So I'm, you know, I'm blessed to be here and I was ready to roll.”
On What the Offense May Look Like Under Him
"Yeah. I mean, of course, you don't want to be behind that much, just in general, but at the same time, it's, it's, doesn't matter what the score is. You know, we got to put our best foot forward no matter what, and keep going that, you know, in our minds, we're thinking, okay, score 0-0, just go, just work doesn't matter. So we just got to, you know, come together as a team. Better play more complimentary football, and, you know, just bring out the best versions of ourselves.”
On How He Defines Team Success
“Yeah. I mean, of course, when you think of success, you think it wins. So that's our goal. Our goal is to win. You know, each and every single week, you know, we have a bye week coming up again, which will be good to have just to kind of reset again, you know, and kind of get our mind, you know, focus on them, on the next, next opponent, and, yeah, be ready to go.”
On What He Can Do in the Future
“Yeah, I think just making the right decisions each and every single play. Each play is its own entity. Just being able to, you know, understand the coverage, where the ball needs to go, people thinks that they see a guy running wind up one, you know, open down the field. I think that's the read. It's, it's just depends on what the play is called. And then just being able to, you know, lead our lead the guys, leave the O-line and leave the receivers, bring everybody together. And, you know, not get to high, not get too low, but same time we gotta go out there and, you know, score points.”
