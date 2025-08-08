Are Tar Heels the Biggest ‘Mystery’ Team for 2025 Season?
What do you think? Is UNC under Bill Belichick the 'mystery' team of the 2025 season? Well, when looking at the pending situation of the quarterback room with South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez and the return of Max Johnson from his huge leg injury last season, that is one way to go about tracking the outlook of the program. However, there is more in football than just the QB room, from the offensive and defensive lines, the wide receiver core, the running back room, plus more.
The lack of knowns and the majority of unknowns has left concern for ESPN National College Football Insider Heather Dinich:
"North Carolina is the biggest mystery in college football," said Dinich. "Even Bill Belichick doesn't know what he has. His players haven't really put on the pads yet. Particularly on the offensive and defensive lines, these guys have to go against each other and hit each other."
"This is an unheralded roster, full of transfers, unproven playmakers at different positions all over the field and an entirely new defense," Dinich added. "The biggest thing they have going for them is a manageable schedule. It's winnable. It's about 70th in the country in terms of difficulty; they don't leave the state more than three times."
UNC Can Prove Its Capabilities on September 1 Against TCU
The addition of Chapel Thrill Game Day has heightened the anticipation for UNC's first game against TCU on Labor Day, and for that matter, the rest of the home games on schedule. It will be Coach Belichick, along with Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens, Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer's first crack as a coaching staff together, on top of the rest of the members on board.
North Carolina will face a Horned Frogs team led by Sonny Dykes, who finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, going 6-3 during conference play in the Big 12 — a much better finish than UNC's 6-7 showing with Mack Brown running the show majority of the season before being fired.
Change can be a good thing or a bad thing, but that is all up in the air for the UNC football program. The Tar Heels are in the midst of their fall camp, and will be getting underway with the use of pads, sorting out the best players and who is deserving of a starting position when the time comes.
