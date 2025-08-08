UNC Provides the Ultimate Experience for Fans
The Bill Belichick effect has played a role beyond the football field, as UNC announced the ultimate fan experience for students and families with their kids to enjoy the hours before kickoff commences. All six home games for North Carolina during the 2025 season will be able to enjoy a vast amount of activities.
Fan Experience
GoHeels wrote about the unique experiences for fans to take in and more:
"The event will expand last year's pre-kickoff footprint of opportunities for fans of all ages to enjoy and will include the debut of the Chapel Thrill Concert Series, brought to you by The Rams Club. National recording artists will take the stage in front of Wilson Library and perform a free pregame concert beginning about two hours before each kickoff; the full schedule of performers will be announced soon.
In addition, the Old Well Walk will return for Carolina's 8 p.m. season-opener against TCU on Monday, September 1. Approximately two and a half hours before kickoff, the team will walk from the Old Well through Polk Place and around the Bell Tower to the stadium, allowing fans enjoying Chapel Thrill Game Day to cheer it on as it prepares for the game.
"With the landmark hiring of Bill Belichick and the excitement surrounding Carolina football at an all-time high, we want to provide an exceptional pre-game experience that will help create lasting memories for our fans inside and outside of Kenan Stadium," said Carolina deputy athletics director/chief revenue officer Rick Barakat. "Whether you want to enjoy a concert, tailgate with friends, grab a beverage and bite to eat or play games with your kids, Chapel Thrill Game Day will deliver an electric environment that brings Tar Heel fans together."
From tailgating to listening to artists, there is a new way to grasp game day at UNC. Head Coach Bill Belichick has drawn plenty attention to the university, and rightfully so, considering the 73-year-old is an eight-time Super Bowl champion. The buzz has been greater compared to previous years and all because of one change — a change that many may have never thought would have happened.
The countdown for the first Chapel Thrill Game Day is passing by quickly, but for Coach Belichick, his staff and the players there is still work left to be done during fall camp.
