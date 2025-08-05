Former UNC Superstar Expected To Have Major Role As Rookie
As the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft drew to a close, no North Carolina Tar Heels had been selected. That was until the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton with the No.22 overall pick. This was an expected move, as the Chargers' main objective this past offseason was to add more offensive weapons around Justin Herbert.
Hampton was the second running back taken off the board in round one, behind Heisman trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty has taken all of the attention throughout the spring and summer after being taken No.6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Hampton is now primed for a major role early on in the Chargers' offense.
Hampton's role increased overnight
When Hampton was drafted, he entered a Chargers' running back room that consisted of veteran Najee Harris, along with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins. The important name here is Harris, as he and Hampton were expected to split carries in the backfield early on.
Those plans changed quickly, as Harris suffered an eye injury due to a fireworks incident on the Fourth of July. Harris hasn't practiced during training camp, leading the Chargers to sign fellow veteran ballcarrier Nyheim Hines. Still, Hines isn't the same caliber of Harris, who is capable of a major offensive workload.
That leaves Hampton with the most to gain here. Now with Harris out of the picture for an extended period of time, this will be his chance to completely take over the Chargers' backfield. In 2024, Hampton rushed for a ridiculous 1,660 yards on 281 carries with 15 touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per attempt.
The previous season? 253 carries, 1,504 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry once again. The last two years at UNC proved that Hampton is capable of carrying a major workload. This could be the perfect pairing, as Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman has a run-first approach.
J.K. Dobbins, the Chargers' main running back last season, had 195 rushing attempts in just 13 games. In a full season, Dobbins was on pace for 255 carries and would've eclipsed his first ever 1,000-yard rushing season. Expect Dobbins to average 15 carries per game, as that's the pace Dobbins was on last year.
Big things are in store for the former Tar Heel.
