A Look at UNC's Snap Counts Five Games Into Season
Here's a breakdown of how UNC has distributed its snap counts, according to PFF.
Offense
Note: 36 different offensive players have played at least 1 offensive snap this year
Quarterback
- Gio Lopez (173 snaps)
- Max Johnson (109 snaps)
- Au'Tori Newkirk (2 snaps)
Lopez has completed 62.7% of his passes for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is averaging 107.5 yards per game, ranking 127th among Division I quarterbacks. Max Johnson has completed 63.9% of his passes for 383 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Running Back
- Demon June (110 snaps)
- Caleb Hood (85 snaps) *retired from football*
- Benjamin Hall (60 snaps)
- Davion Gause (51 snaps)
- Jaylen McGill (6 snaps)
- Charleston French (4 snaps)
Demon June has 38 carries for 266 yards and one touchdown. He has broken six tackles and has nine runs of 10 yards or more. All other running backs have combined for just three such runs.
Wide Receiver
- Jordan Shipp (215 snaps)
- Javarius Green (137 snaps)
- Kobe Paysour (119 snaps)
- Chris Culliver (108 snaps)
- Nathan Leacock (78 snaps)
- Alex Taylor (65 snaps)
- Shanard Clower (30 snaps)
- Aziah Johnson (5 snaps) *left the program*
- Jason Robinson Jr. (2 snaps)
Jordan Shipp leads all receivers with 18 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught three of his four contested catch attempts (75%) and has a drop rate of just 5.8% through five games. Javarius Green is second in receiving yardage, with eight catches for 104 yards.
Tight End
- Jordan Owens (132 snaps)
- Jake Johnson (107 snaps)
- Connor Cox (78 snaps)
- Cort Halsey (2 snaps)
- Paul Barton (1 snap)
Jake Johnson ranks second on the team in receptions, tallying 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also holds a PFF run-blocking grade of 69.9.
Offensive Line
Tackle
- Jakai Moore (281 snaps)
- Austin Blaske (126 snaps)
- William Boone (98 snaps)
- Eidan Buchanan (62 snaps)
- Trevyon Green (16 snaps) *left the program*
- Miles McVay (10 snaps)
- Jani Norwood (1 snap)
William Boone has been the top performer of the group, earning team-high marks with an 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 67.2 run-blocking grade. Blaske has struggled off the bat due to injury and playing somewhat out of position, pickin up a 50.2 pass block grade in two starts this season.
Guard
- Daniel King (259 snaps)
- Aidan Banfield (185 snaps)
- Will O'Steen (123 snaps)
Daniel King has the highest pass block grade on the team with PFF grading him out at 83.5.
Center
- Chad Lindberg (264 snaps)
- Christo Kelly (19 snaps)
- Bo Burkes (1 snap)
Defense
Note: 38 different offensive players have played at least 1 defensive snap this year
Defensive Line
- D'Antre Robinson (159 snaps)
- CJ Mims (150 snaps)
- Leroy Jackson (144 snaps)
- Isaiah Johnson (123 snaps)
- Xavier Lewis (73 snaps)
- Nico Maggio (25 snaps)
- Devin Ancrum (22 snaps)
- Trey Giddens (8 snaps)
D'Antre Robinson has 15 tackles with two tackles for loss, five hurries, and 8 stops (defensive play that denies the offense a first down). Isaiah Johnson has led the defensive line has 16 tackles (leads all defensive linemen) and 10 stops.
Edge:
- Melkart Abou-Jaoude (235 snaps)
- Smith Vilbert (192 snaps)
- Tyler Thompson (101 snaps)
- Joseph Mupoyi (85 snaps)
- Pryce Yates (30 snaps)
- Daniel Anderson (21 snaps)
- Austin Alexander (11 snaps)
Melkart Abou-Jaoude had recorded eight tacklesm two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Linebacker
- Khmori House (312 snaps) (leads team in snaps)
- Andrew Simpson (266 snaps)
- Mikai Gbayor (128 saps)
- Jonathan Agumadu (49 snaps)
- Timir Hickman-Collins (17 snaps)
- Jake Bauer (15 snaps)
Cornerback
- Thaddeus Dixon (275 snaps)
- Marcus Allen (251 snaps)
- Kaleb Cost (187 snaps)
- Jalon Thompson (51 snaps)
- Khalil Conley (41 snaps)
- Tre Miller (41 snaps)
- Ty White (36 snaps)
- Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins (25 snaps)
- Ty Adams (25 snaps)
- Reggie Love ll (15 snaps)
Safety
- Gavin Gibson (264 snaps)
- Will Hardy (208 snaps)
- Jaiden Patterson (126 snaps)
- Coleman Bryson (91 snaps)
- Greg Smith (51 snaps)
- Peyton Waters (30 snaps)
- Malcolm Ziglar (9 snaps)
Gavin Gibson has 20 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He also has a 72.8 PFF coverage grade, the third highest on the roset.
