All Tar Heels

A Look at UNC's Snap Counts Five Games Into Season

Here's a breakdown of how UNC has distributed its snap counts, according to PFF.

Grant Chachere

North Carolina running out on the field through smoke before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025.
North Carolina running out on the field through smoke before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

Offense

Note: 36 different offensive players have played at least 1 offensive snap this year

Quarterback

UNC
Max Johnson / UNC Atheltic Communications
  • Gio Lopez (173 snaps)
  • Max Johnson (109 snaps)
  • Au'Tori Newkirk (2 snaps)

Lopez has completed 62.7% of his passes for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is averaging 107.5 yards per game, ranking 127th among Division I quarterbacks. Max Johnson has completed 63.9% of his passes for 383 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Running Back

Demon June
Running back Demon June; Sept. 13, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • Demon June (110 snaps)
  • Caleb Hood (85 snaps) *retired from football*
  • Benjamin Hall (60 snaps)
  • Davion Gause (51 snaps)
  • Jaylen McGill (6 snaps)
  • Charleston French (4 snaps)

Demon June has 38 carries for 266 yards and one touchdown. He has broken six tackles and has nine runs of 10 yards or more. All other running backs have combined for just three such runs.

Wide Receiver

  • Jordan Shipp (215 snaps)
  • Javarius Green (137 snaps)
  • Kobe Paysour (119 snaps)
  • Chris Culliver (108 snaps)
  • Nathan Leacock (78 snaps)
  • Alex Taylor (65 snaps)
  • Shanard Clower (30 snaps)
  • Aziah Johnson (5 snaps) *left the program*
  • Jason Robinson Jr. (2 snaps)
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jordan Shipp leads all receivers with 18 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught three of his four contested catch attempts (75%) and has a drop rate of just 5.8% through five games. Javarius Green is second in receiving yardage, with eight catches for 104 yards.

Tight End

UNC
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jake Johnson (19) scores a touchdown as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll (33) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • Jordan Owens (132 snaps)
  • Jake Johnson (107 snaps)
  • Connor Cox (78 snaps)
  • Cort Halsey (2 snaps)
  • Paul Barton (1 snap)

Jake Johnson ranks second on the team in receptions, tallying 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also holds a PFF run-blocking grade of 69.9.

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) intercepts a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jake Johnson (19) during the second quarter at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

Tackle

  • Jakai Moore (281 snaps)
  • Austin Blaske (126 snaps)
  • William Boone (98 snaps)
  • Eidan Buchanan (62 snaps)
  • Trevyon Green (16 snaps) *left the program*
  • Miles McVay (10 snaps)
  • Jani Norwood (1 snap)

William Boone has been the top performer of the group, earning team-high marks with an 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 67.2 run-blocking grade. Blaske has struggled off the bat due to injury and playing somewhat out of position, pickin up a 50.2 pass block grade in two starts this season.

Guard

  • Daniel King (259 snaps)
  • Aidan Banfield (185 snaps)
  • Will O'Steen (123 snaps)

Daniel King has the highest pass block grade on the team with PFF grading him out at 83.5.

Center

  • Chad Lindberg (264 snaps)
  • Christo Kelly (19 snaps)
  • Bo Burkes (1 snap)

Defense

Note: 38 different offensive players have played at least 1 defensive snap this year 

Defensive Line

UNC
North Carolina defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson making a tackle vs. Clemson; Oct. 4, 2025 / UNC Athletic Communications
  • D'Antre Robinson (159 snaps)
  • CJ Mims (150 snaps)
  • Leroy Jackson (144 snaps)
  • Isaiah Johnson (123 snaps)
  • Xavier Lewis (73 snaps)
  • Nico Maggio (25 snaps)
  • Devin Ancrum (22 snaps)
  • Trey Giddens (8 snaps)
Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels helmets during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

D'Antre Robinson has 15 tackles with two tackles for loss, five hurries, and 8 stops (defensive play that denies the offense a first down). Isaiah Johnson has led the defensive line has 16 tackles (leads all defensive linemen) and 10 stops.

Edge:

UNC
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • Melkart Abou-Jaoude (235 snaps)
  • Smith Vilbert (192 snaps)
  • Tyler Thompson (101 snaps)
  • Joseph Mupoyi (85 snaps)
  • Pryce Yates (30 snaps)
  • Daniel Anderson (21 snaps)
  • Austin Alexander (11 snaps)

Melkart Abou-Jaoude had recorded eight tacklesm two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Linebacker

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • Khmori House (312 snaps) (leads team in snaps)
  • Andrew Simpson (266 snaps)
  • Mikai Gbayor (128 saps)
  • Jonathan Agumadu (49 snaps)
  • Timir Hickman-Collins (17 snaps)
  • Jake Bauer (15 snaps)

Cornerback

UNC
CB Thaddeus Dixon / Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • Thaddeus Dixon (275 snaps)
  • Marcus Allen (251 snaps)
  • Kaleb Cost (187 snaps)
  • Jalon Thompson (51 snaps)
  • Khalil Conley (41 snaps)
  • Tre Miller (41 snaps)
  • Ty White (36 snaps)
  • Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins (25 snaps)
  • Ty Adams (25 snaps)
  • Reggie Love ll (15 snaps)

Safety

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) yells out to his teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • Gavin Gibson (264 snaps)
  • Will Hardy (208 snaps)
  • Jaiden Patterson (126 snaps)
  • Coleman Bryson (91 snaps)
  • Greg Smith (51 snaps)
  • Peyton Waters (30 snaps)
  • Malcolm Ziglar (9 snaps)

Gavin Gibson has 20 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He also has a 72.8 PFF coverage grade, the third highest on the roset.

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.