EXCLUSIVE: Mother of UNC Commits Talks Off Field Traits
There are many different key qualities that a team will search for when they bring a player in to their recruiting class as a commit.
They will search for the positions that they need, which can alter their approach on a day-to-day basis. They will also look to bring in the best players on the field after evaluating hundreds of players and offering a good bit of prospects.
While the on field talent is a must, the off-field factor is very important. You can't have someone joining the class and wrecking everything, which will put you in a bad spot.
You have to have trust in the players you bring in, and luckily this is something that the North Carolina Tar Heels have brought in great on-field players, but also great men off the field.
Two of the commits that they are bringing in attend the same high school, and is a pair of brothers. Those players are Zavion and Jayden Griffin-Haynes. They are some of the better players in the class when it comes to the on-field action, but off the field proves that they are some of the better people in the class.
They are hosting a toy drive, as well as planning on doing many different things to give back, like reading books at schools. Their mother, Latara Griffin, is extremely proud of the men that they have become.
She recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for an interview. In this interview, she would discuss what her standard is for the kids she has raised, as well as what is some of the negative she has seen online. She would discuss the importance of her kids staying out of trouble.
"Absolutely, I keep my foot on their neck," she said jokingly. "I read something from this one guy, again we see some negative saying something like 'don't rob a grocery store before you get to UNC', or 'we don't want that thug', and when I tell you I have the most amazing children.
"They have never been in trouble, they have never been disrespectful, I have never had any trouble, and I am a single mom. You don't see that a lot. You don't see kids who make good grades. And they are good kids. This is bigger than football, they are amazing young men. They will be amazing men when they get to UNC, and they will be amazing men when they leave UNC. They are amazing children."
