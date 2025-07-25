Overviewing UNC's Travis Burgess and His Dual-Threat Ability
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been on the grind when it comes to many things in the recruiting scene. This includes them being able to land players from all over the nation. One of the top players that they landed is Travis Brugess.
Burgess is one of the better players in the nation at the QB position and is one of the many different players to announce his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Bill Belichick's first class.
Burgess is one of the most talented players when it comes to what he brings to the table. One of the things that he does very well is use his legs and dual-threat ability. I recently discussed this in the film review I conducted.
Quick Decisions: Burgess has done an excellent job so far at making quick decisions and making them correctly. There were instances where he quickly decided to pull the ball despite having a clean pocket, and it paid off very well. This is something that will work very well with the North Carolina Tar Heels down the stretch.
Using His Legs: I’m very impressed with the mobile decision-making and mobile talent that the prospect has when running outside of the pocket; he creates downfield plays with his legs, which makes him one of the deadliest dual threat quarterbacks in the nation.
Selling The Option: this is such a underrated trait as he waits so long before pulling or handing the ball off on a read option. While this can get him in danger, this could also be the saving grace in the big plays it can create. I truly believe that he is second to none when it comes to the read option and has a great ceiling when it comes to running the ball out of this play call.
All of these things make the talented prospect one of the better players in the nation. He is one of the better players that has the ability to run and pass in the class at the position. Burgess has plenty of potential to see the field quickly, but one should note that the dual-threat ability that he has is what separates him.
The Tar Heels need to continue adding QBs to their class like Burgess, who is arguably the best dual-threat guy in the class when.
