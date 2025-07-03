Who Did The Tar Heels Miss On In June?
The North Carolina Tar Heels are arguably one of the best teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting. They have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 class, with plenty of commits coming from the month of June.
While they landed many of their targets that were on their recruiting board, they also missed on multiple prospects who would commit elsewhere in the month of June. Who did they miss on, one may ask. North Carolina Tar Heels On SI breaks it down.
Khalief Canty - Committed to Missouri
Canty made his decision between multiple schools, as the North Carolina Tar Heels fell behind the Michigan State Spartans and the Missouri Tigers. Ultimately, the talented recruit, who has been a target for many since 2022 and 2023, committed to the Tigers. This was one that the Tar Heels were far off from.
Danny Beale - Committed to Oklahoma State
Beale was a major miss for this Tar Heels staff, who could've had one of the best defensive linemen in the country. He committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the Tar Heels, as North Carolina missed on the top prospect in the state of Arkansas.
Kekua Aumua - Committed to Florida
The Florida Gators were the program to land the talented prospect from the North Carolina Tar Heels. The decision came down to North Carolina and Florida prior to his decision. Luckily, the North Carolina Tar Heels already have multiple commits at the position.
Zion Crumpton - Committed to Mississippi State
Crumpton committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs over the North Carolina Tar Heels and company. He would've been a huge addition for the Tar Heels, but the Bulldogs pulled out all the stops to land the prospect.
Jamar Owens - Committed to Indiana
Owens committed to the Indiana Hoosiers over the North Carolina Tar Heels when he made his decision in June. He visited the Tar Heels officially, along with Georgia Tech and Indiana. The Hoosiers are getting a good one in Owens, who will be one of the better commits in their class when it is all over with.
Devin Carter - Committed to Florida State
The North Carolina Tar Heels were trying to flip Carter from Auburn, after he spent multiple months as a commit to the Tigers. He would flip, but not to the Tigers; instead, he would flip to the Florida State Seminoles, where he was made a priority and will likely see the field early on, as he is one of the better wide receiver prospects in the country.
Tyreek Jemison - Committed to Kentucky
Jemison committed to the Wildcats after his official visit with the Tar Heels. He was battling it out with the basketball blue bloods before making his college decision towards the end of June.
Vodney Cleveland - Committed to Texas
The talented prospect committed to the Texas Longhorns over the Miami Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was targeted by many top schools, and was even committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide for less than two months at one point.
Jayden Petit - Committed to Wisconsin
The prized receiver recruit committed to the Badgers after a big push from the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was targeted by many other programs but the Badgers won the battle in the end for the Florida high school star.
Brandon Anderson - Committed to Missouri
Anderson is one of the better prospects in the country up front, and chose the Missouri Tigers in the end in shocking fashion. The Tennessee Volunteers were the school he was originally tied to after de-committing from them and naming them as his leader prior to his commitment.
