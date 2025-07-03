Who Committed To North Carolina In June
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been targeting many of the nation's best players in the 2026 recruiting class. They have opened up their recruiting board and have landed many of their top targets in the month of June. A great portion of their commits came in the sixth month of the year, with a total of 15 commits announcing their decision to commit to the Tar Heels.
They landed some of the better prospects at each of their targeted position. North Carolina Tar Heels On SI did a recent breakdown of some of the commits that they received a commitment from as long as the full list at the end of the article.
Here are some of the most notable names to commit to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the month of June.
Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Committed to North Carolina
The Tar Heels have an objective to keep many of their best players inside the state home, as well as goining out and getting the nation's top dawgs thanks to Bill Belichick. One of the players that the Tar Heels gained a commitment from is Zavion Griffin-Haynes. Griffin-Haynes is one of the better players inside the state and is one of the top commits in the class coming inside the top-five in the class thus far. He was one of the better prospects on their board at the EDGE position.
Will Conroy - Committed to North Carolina
The Tar Heels won a battle in the state of Florida as they dipped into IMG Academy country to gain one of the better players in the state on the offensive line. A big objective for them is to gain many commitments up front to protect their prized QB commit Travis Burgess from Grayson high School in the state of Georgia. Conroy will be one of their best offensive lineman prospects.
Mason Wilhelm - Committed to North Carolina
Another major commitment for the North Carolina Tar Heels was a player who committed from the state of Ohio. He got the month started off right and, in a recent interview, confirmed that he is locked down for good.
That was only a few names to pull the trigger on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Here is the full list.
• Zavion Griffin-Haynes
• Will Conroy
• Mason Wilhelm
• Ashton Blatt
• Julian Burn
• Xavier Jackson
• Jamarrion Gordon
• Nick Fiumara
• Jayden Griffin-Haynes
• Eli Rickell
• Lawrence Brown
• Aveon Williams
• Zamaurious Robertson
• Aidan Woods
