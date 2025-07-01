EXCLUSIVE: Tar Heels' Commit Mason Wilhelm Reassures His Commitment Decision
The North Carolina Tar Heels have built a very impressive class of 2026 recently. This includes the addition of Mason Wilhelm, who committed on June 1st. Wilhelm is one of the better prospects on the interior offensive line.
Wilhelm recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Very excited to be a part of Coach Belichick's initial recruiting class at UNC. He brings a new vibe and excitement about the future of the football program at North Carolina," the North Carolina Tar Heels commit confirmed when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
There are many coaches that have started to stand out in the recruit's process. This includes former Super Bowl winning coach, Bill Belichick.
"The class seems to get bigger by the week. Mr. Lombardi and Coach Belichick have emphasized building from the inside out, so the emphasis on O-Line and D-Line is are key part of the 2026 class. Humbled and excited to be a part of the class!"
The talented prospect has started to build a relationship with many of the other commits. This includes Will Conroy from the state of Florida.
"I have connected with Cooper McCutchan as well as Will Conroy, whom I have known for some time now. A few guys who were in the same Official Visit weekend as I also stay in touch. I do my best to connect with anyone who commits to UNC to try to congratulate and build a bond from afar, ahead of meeting them eventually on campus."
Peer recruiting is a huge thing for many of the commits in the class. This includes the talented offensive lineman from St. Edward High School.
"If I am aware of a recruit who is contemplating UNC, I will absolutely hit them with a subtle message to Answer the Call at UNC. There is something special about Chapel Hill. This program will compete for ACC titles and CFP opportunities in the near future with Coach Belichick and this staff."
Will the prospect be locking his recruitment down? He details more with North Carolina Tar Heels.
"At this point, right now, I am firmly committed to North Carolina. I will be enrolling early in January to get a head start on both football and academic development!"
The commit left off with a message to North Carolina fans.
"North Carolina football will be leveling up. I am excited to be a part of it. Their support is appreciated, and we, as a 2026 class, expect to change the narrative that we are a basketball school based on our performance on the football field."