Extra Seasoning: UNC Hasn’t Escaped the Shadow of “Triangle Good”
Days before North Carolina was to take on NC State on Nov. 30, 2024, the school fired Mack Brown, the football program’s winningest coach.
A few weeks later, Bill Belichick—a former six-time Super Bowl champion—was named the 36th head coach in North Carolina football history. Tar Heels fans are as eager as ever to finally reach college football’s summit, having grown weary of their program’s reputation as a “sleeping giant” or, at best, only “Triangle Good.” (If you’re a fan of the Ovies & Giglio podcast, you’ll get that reference.)
That was mentioned pretty clear by UNC Board of Trustees member Jennifer Lloyd.
- "Why is the University of North Carolina in a JV tier? We should not be JV in anything we do, ever. And we're so excellent in every other way," Lloyd said in an interview with WUNC on Dec. 11, 2024.
- "The fact that we were accepting a relegated place in football was absolutely awful for most of us, and that's really (why) this core group (has) been just working so hard to try to inspire people to get us to the next level,” Lloyd continued, So now, we're on the next level, and we're going to have to win, and it's not going to be a straight line, but at least we're there. I'd much rather be in the top tier, competing every day, than be relegated to the kids' table."
Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi branded Carolina as the “33rd NFL team” as a recruiting pitch to high school recruits and transfer portal targets.
However, the Tar Heels haven’t met those expectations.
They Aren’t Good Enough to Even Be “Triangle Good”
While North Carolina is sitting at .500 with a 2-2 record, that sounds alright, but there's context. For starters, against two Power Four teams in TCU and UCF, they lost both games by a combined score of 82-23. Their two wins were over pushover opponents in Charlotte and Richmond, an FCS team.
By the way, that same UCF team lost to a 1-3 Kansas State team by two touchdowns. Kansas State's only win came against North Dakota, an FCS team. The Wildcats had to score a touchdown in the waning seconds to beat North Dakota.
A significant factor contributing to North Carolina's lack of success this season has been its offense. The Tar Heels have averaged just 263.5 yards per game, ranking 132nd out of 134 FBS teams. Only UMass and Western Michigan have posted worse offensive numbers. Among Power Four programs, North Carolina sits at the very bottom in total offense.
Defensively, North Carolina has been average, allowing 344.5 yards per game to rank 61st in the nation. The Tar Heels have especially struggled in key areas: they are 98th in fourth-down conversions allowed, 108th in third-down conversions allowed, 112th in tackles for loss per game, 116th in first downs allowed, and tied for 120th in sacks. These shortcomings have made it difficult for UNC to consistently get off the field or disrupt opposing offenses.
However, the defense has shown to be good enough to win games based on its improvement over the course of the year. However, it could only save the offense so much over the course of the year.
Will They Be the 33rd NFL Team or the 17th Team in the ACC?
Great question. It's not looking like it. The remaining schedule is tough, especially in October
On Oct. 4, UNC will play Clemson. Although Clemson (1-3) is struggling this season, North Carolina has not beaten the Tigers since 2010 and only twice since 2000. Given the history between the two programs, this matchup could provide Clemson with the momentum needed to get back on track.
North Carolina’s next two games will be among its toughest stretches of the season: a nearly 3,000-mile trip to California to face Cal (4-1) on Oct. 17 on a Friday night. The following week, the Heels will take on a superb Virginia team that just upset Florida State in two overtimes on Friday night. The Cavaliers (4-1) could make a run to the ACC Championship game.
The last game for October is against Syracuse, a team that lost its star quarterback, Steve Angeli, for the season to a torn Achilles tendon. However, the Orange have one of the best home-field advantages in the country.
After Carolina gets two gimmes against Stanford and Wake Forest (they should be), Duke and NC State have explosive offenses, something that Carolina doesn't have. The latter also has won five straight games against the Tar Heels and it will be in Raliegh.
While it’s hard to picture North Carolina finishing last in the ACC, the remaining schedule does not bode well for the Tar Heels’ hopes of living up to the “33rd NFL team” expectation — or even the standard of being “Triangle Good.”
