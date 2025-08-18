Ta'Shawn Poole Gains North Carolina Tar Heels Offer
The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a great start under Bill Belichick, who is the lead guy in charge. This is thanks to many different things, including the way that he recruits. He recruits very well, but what fans don't realize is how well they have been able to recruit not only the current class but the future classes.
They landed 36 commits in the 2026 recruiting class thus far, which is more than enough for the class. One could even argue that it is enough to be considered "overkill". Many teams will land around 22-28 commits in the class and be set, but for the Tar Heels, they will look to sign all 36 players come signing day.
The Tar Heels have many commits in that class, but they are on pace to have an even better 2027 recruiting class, as they have already landed two commits in the class.
They have landed the commitment of Skylar Robinson (who will be one of the better players out wide for the North Carolina Tar Heels) and also Amir Brown, who is their running back commit for the 2027 class, who is an in-state prospect that will play at Rolesville high School along with two other commits, Jayden and Zavion Griffin-Haynes.
The North Carolina Tar Heels are targeting many different players, but they recently added another name to the list. This time, from the safety position, as they offered one of the better players in the class at the position.
The player that they offered is 2027 safety prospect Ta'Shawn Poole. Poole is one of the better players in the state of Georgia, as he is one of the players who made a difference early on in his career. According to 247Sports Composite, he is a five-star prospect at this time and has solidified himself as one of the better safeties in the class.
Poole has many different offers at this time, including teams like the Auburn Tigers, the Florida Gators, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Iowa State Cyclones, and many more programs. Poole getting his offer now seems a bit late, but if Belichick and his staff can get the talented prospect on campus, then things should be fine.
Poole is someone that will bring tons of key qualities to the table, including his frame that is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. This will make him a huge name to know on Saturdays.
