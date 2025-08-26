Tar Heels Brace for TCU’s Fast-Paced Offensive Attack
TCU is returning a lot of its production from the year before and that's good news for head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs.
Last season, the Horned Frogs averaged 312.9 yards through the air in their Air Raid passing attack, which was the second best in the Big 12, only behind Colorado and the eighth best in the country last season.
Here's a deep-dive into the Horned Frogs offense.
They Have a Pretty Dang Good Quarterback
TCU has one of the best quarterbacks in the country coming back, with Josh Hoover entering his second full season as the starter under center.
Hoover completed 66% of his passes for 3,949 yards (most in school history) with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was just one of four quarterbacks to average 300 yards per game and have a 150.0 passer rating. He also led the Big 12 with 61 completions of at least 20 yards.
According to PFF, he has an 83.4 offensive grade – 10th among returning quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks – and has an 84.3 passing grade – 4th among returning quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks.
“Josh is a veteran leader who our players respect,” Dykes said. “Early last year, turnovers hurt us, but once we cut those down, we really took off. His growth in decision-making and ball security was the key to our late-season success.”
“He’s more confident now, has matured as a quarterback, and believes in the guys around him,” Dykes added. “We need to run the ball better to balance the offense, but Josh can throw it as well as anyone. He’s the heart and soul of our team.”
Hoover Has Plenty of Weapons to Throw to
The only starting wide receiver returning from last season is Eric McAlister, who had 39 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.
The Frogs also brought in Idaho transfer Jordan Dwyer, who had 78 catches for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, earning All-Big Sky honors.
“Eric made a lot of big plays for us and led the nation in yards per catch late in the year,” Dykes said. Jordan was a productive transfer who gave us exactly what we expected. We’ve added Joseph Manjack from Houston, and I think he’ll be a factor. We’ve got depth at slot receiver with Major Everhart and Jordan Bailey, both explosive guys. Plus, our tight ends, DJ Rogers and Chase Curtis, give us versatility.”
The Running Back Room
Similar to UNC, TCU has a lot of question marks in the running game.
However, instead of a lack of production coming back like UNC does, it had no running game at all as the Horned Frogs averaged only 113.9 yards per game on the ground, which was 112th in the country.
Its top two rushers from last season, Jeremy Payne and Trent Battle, did not break 300 yards of rushing. Despite this, Dykes is still confident in this group.
“I like our backfield. We’ll probably go with a committee, but that’s not a bad thing—we’ve got depth, different skill sets, speed guys, and downhill physical runners,” Dykes said. “The key is finishing runs better and being more consistent in grinding out yards.”
The Offensive Line
The offensive line returns three starters, but you could make the case that they return five starters due to their experience in a way.
The three starters are guard Carson Bruno, center Coltin Deery and tackle Ben Taylor-Whitfield.
Bruno is a three-year starter at both Louisiana Tech (2022-2023) and TCU (2024), playing 2,234 snaps total. Deery has started 20 straight games at TCU. Taylor-WHitfield played in all 13 games, starting in nine.
Redshirt freshman tackle Ryan Hughes gained a solid amount of playing experience last season as he played in the final four games and started in the bowl game for TCU.
Sixth-year guard Cade Bennett will finally make his debut for TCU after missing all of last season due to injury. Bennett transferred to TCU in 2024 from San Diego State, where he allowed only one sack in 735 pass block attempts in 2022 and 2023.
Bennett, Bruno and Deery all have at least 1,500 snaps throughout their career.
“Successful teams usually have experience up front, and I thought our line was the most improved unit in spring practice,” Dykes said. “We still need to get more physical and consistent in the run game, but I’m confident in their development.”