EXCLUSIVE: TCU HC Sonny Dykes Previews Clash Against Belichick, UNC
On Labor Day, North Carolina will take on TCU in the highly anticipated college coaching debut of Bill Belichick in front of a sold-out crowd at Kenan Stadium
The hype surrounding the showdown is already building. ESPN will bring its College Football Countdown pregame show on site, featuring Pat McAfee, former Alabama coach Nick Saban — who once worked under Belichick with the Cleveland Browns — and former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, one of Belichick’s longtime players in New England.
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit are set to call the game, adding even more star power to the broadcast.
However, Belichick isn't the only coach with a pretty darn good resume.
TCU’s Sonny Dykes is one of only seven active FBS head coaches to have led a team to a national championship game, guiding the Horned Frogs to the title game in the 2022–23 season during his first year on the job. Dykes is 27–13 at TCU and 87–65 overall in his career. He is 10–5 in season openers and has won five of his last six games.
Like Belichick, Dykes comes from a strong coaching legacy as well. His father, Spike Dykes, served as Texas Tech’s head coach from 1986 to 1999 and was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
I had the opportunity to speak with Dykes in July about the upcoming game on Labor Day, his reaction to Belichick coaching in the college ranks and some key players on his team.
Q&A with TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes
Q: How has the team looked throughout the offseason after coming off a strong effort last season? What have you liked, and what do you hope to keep improving?
Sonny Dykes: I thought we finished the season pretty strong, winning six of our last seven after a rough start. We carried some momentum into the offseason, and I was encouraged by the fact that we had very little roster turnover—just one transfer who probably would’ve played some for us.
We’ve got an experienced group, guys who’ve been here a long time or played at a high level elsewhere. I like the way they worked this summer, and I think the confidence and chemistry are there. The big thing for us will be becoming a more physical football team and making sure we get to that first game against North Carolina with our best players healthy.
Q: I don’t think you were expecting this when you scheduled North Carolina, but Bill Belichick is now their head coach. What are your overall thoughts on him being at UNC, and what do you think will make him successful there?
Dykes: Yeah, I was surprised like everyone else. You could’ve gotten pretty good odds a year ago that Belichick would be the coach at North Carolina. Obviously, he’s one of the greatest coaches of all time, with his record and Super Bowl success in New England.
I think what will make him successful at UNC is the same thing that made him successful in the NFL—he values productive, hardworking, tough-minded players. I expect his team to be well-prepared and play with a chip on their shoulder. The challenge for us is that we don’t know exactly what their schemes will look like with new players and a new staff, which makes preparation tricky.
Q: It looks more and more like Gio Lopez will be UNC’s starting quarterback. He’s a dual-threat guy. How do you prepare for that?
Dykes: Dual-threat quarterbacks are tough to stop—that’s why everyone wants one. Lopez can throw, run, and extend plays. The challenge is that he can hurt you in so many ways.
Q: One thing about UNC is they seem pretty deep in the defensive backfield. Steve Belichick had the No. 2 passing defense in the country at Washington last year. What do you see from their defensive schemes, and how do you plan to attack them?
Dykes: We’ve studied a lot of Washington film. Steve Belichick does a tremendous job—he’s multiple, mixes things up, and his guys play with confidence and great technique. They’ll make it hard for us to get comfortable.
They’ve got depth in the secondary and a tradition of strong defensive linemen. With that combination, we’ll have to execute at a really high level to move the ball and score points.
Q: Speaking of throwing the football, Josh Hoover is back at quarterback after breaking the school’s single-season passing record with nearly 4,000 yards last year. What did you see from him in 2024, and what do you expect from him this year?
Dykes: Josh is a veteran leader who our players respect. Early last year, turnovers hurt us, but once we cut those down, we really took off. His growth in decision-making and ball security was the key to our late-season success.
He’s more confident now, has matured as a quarterback, and believes in the guys around him. We need to run the ball better to balance the offense, but Josh can throw it as well as anyone. He’s the heart and soul of our team.
Q: You also return key weapons like Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer. What do you think about your receiving corps?
Dykes: I love our receiver room. Eric made a lot of big plays for us and led the nation in yards per catch late in the year. Jordan was a productive transfer who gave us exactly what we expected.
We’ve added Joseph Manjack from Houston, and I think he’ll be a factor. We’ve got depth at slot receiver with Major Everhart and Jordan Bailey, both explosive guys. Plus, our tight ends, DJ Rogers and Chase Curtis, give us versatility. I’m excited to see which of these guys emerges as our go-to like Jack Bech did last year.
Q: The offensive line has a lot of returning experience. How much of a plus is that?
Dykes: It’s huge. Successful teams usually have experience up front, and I thought our line was the most improved unit in spring practice. We still need to get more physical and consistent in the run game, but I’m confident in their development.
Q: How do you feel about your running backs going into this season?
Dykes: I like our backfield. We’ll probably go with a committee, but that’s not a bad thing—we’ve got depth, different skill sets, speed guys, and downhill physical runners. The key is finishing runs better and being more consistent in grinding out yards.
Q: Looking at the defense, you’ve got experience on the line with Markis and Devean Deal, plus Ansel Din-Mbou transferring from Washington State. What do you like about that group?
Dykes: This is probably the deepest defensive line we’ve had at TCU. Markis Deal is a big, talented body inside, Ansel had a great spring, and Devin is versatile enough to rush the passer or play in space. I expect all three to have big seasons.
Q: You also return two veteran linebackers, Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obiazor. How important are they to your defense?
Dykes: Both can be All-Big 12 players. Kaleb is fast, aggressive, and a great blitzer, while Nnamdi has developed from a safety into a top-flight linebacker with great coverage skills and sideline-to-sideline speed. They’re leaders of our defense.
Q: In the secondary, Bud Clark returns after an All-Big 12 year. What does he mean to your defense?
Dykes: Bud’s been a long-time starter, a rangy and confident playmaker. He’s been big for us since our College Football Playoff run. Alongside him, Jamel Johnson had a strong spring, and I think both safeties have all-conference potential.
Our cornerback depth is better than it’s ever been at TCU. We’ll go into the season with five or six guys we trust, which is a huge improvement.
I’m sure Belichick will adapt his scheme to maximize Lopez’s strengths. That makes him even more dangerous. Our defense will have to stay disciplined.
Q: Last one, Coach—next year’s matchup with UNC will be in Ireland. What do you think about that opportunity, and have you ever been to Ireland?
Dykes: I’ve never been to Ireland. The only overseas opener I’ve experienced was in Sydney, Australia, when I was at Cal. It’ll be a great experience for our players and fans, and I know the game will be well-attended. It’s a long way off, but it’ll be a fun challenge and a special trip.
