3 Thaddeus Dixon Quotes Ahead of TCU Game
Thaddeus Dixon begins a new chapter of his college football career on Monday, September 1.
Thaddeus Dixon followed Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick to Chapel Hill, becoming a part of Head Coach Bill Belichick's new beginning at the collegiate level. Following a 6-7 record last year and firing Mack Brown before the Fenway Bowl against UConn, North Carolina decided to make changes, and it made a big one, leading to a huge aftermath of national media attention.
As Dixon spoke to the media one more time before the 2025 campaign officially starts, he spoke about the "Rude Boys" nickname, quarterback Gio Lopez and the defensive system Coach Steve Belichick has set in place compared to Washington.
The Adoption of the "Rude Boys" Nickname
- "Yeah, honestly, they had reached out to us with the new staff. They just wanted to make sure the culture was right in the defensive back room. As y’all know, UNC’s had a great tradition of getting the DBs going back all the way to the ’90s, so really just emphasizing us — like what they can see out of us this year and how we should play, how we should attack practice, and how we should carry ourselves."
On Gio Lopez, on and off the Gridiron
- "It's really just Gio as a person. You know, all football aside, you know, the guys really rally behind him. They respect him as a leader and stuff like that. Him just getting to know everybody, learning everybody's names, learning where you come from, stuff like that, man. "
- "Really getting to know everybody in the locker room as a person is really what makes him so special to us as our quarterback. So, yeah, man, I'm excited for Gio and everything we've got planned for this season."
On the Defensive System and the Coach Steve Belichick
- "It's a pretty different system than when we ran it at Washington. But, you know, just me being comfortable with Coach Steve as a person, man, you know, he's really, you know, growing me a lot, man. He's always there for me in everything I do."
- "So just being comfortable with him as a person and him being comfortable with me as a person allows me to play football free. So, it's really just our relationship, you know, off the field that makes on the field, you know, playing easy."
