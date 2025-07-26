How Does Bill Belichick Feel About UNC?
Bill Belichick has been around football for countless years, dating back to when his dad led the Naval Academy, and the passion has eventually been passed down to the now 73-year-old, making his first debut at the college level on September 1.
After all of the wins, mentoring Tom Brady, and achieving eight Super Bowls (two as a defensive coordinator on the New York Giants and six as the head coach of the New England Patriots), another box can be checked off his career when it's said and done.
College football and the NFL share the same game, but live in two completely different worlds. From the aspect of NIL, coaching and recruiting players who just came out of high school, meeting parents and relatives, there's a lot to juggle. However, Coach Belichick brought General Manager Michael Lombardi to run the show at North Carolina.
During ACC Network's broadcast, Coach Belichick hopped on and explained what Chapel Hill has been like and its community:
"I grew up in college football with the Naval Academy. My dad coached there for 50 years, and when you're a part of a school, you're a part of every team, not just the football team. You're a part of every team. That's what it [has] felt like at Carolina. Whether it's the men's, women's lacrosse team, men's, women's basketball team, baseball team, which had a great year, and so forth. Just following those teams around, being a part of the community, it has been awesome.
I've always wanted to coach in college, and I'm glad I have the opportunity to be at a great school like Carolina with great leadership from Chancellor [Lee] Roberts and the alumni we've gotten since we've been here. Michael Lombardi and I are up in the double-digit events, each time you just get blown away by the amount of support and love for Carolina from either alumni or just supporters or people that maybe love Carolina blue and the Jordan brand."
The former New Englad Patriots head coach has been seen meeting former UNC men's basketball head coach Roy Williams inside of the Dean Dome, along with shaking hands with Scott Forbes prior to UNC's postseason game a few months back. Those moments alone represent the thoughts he expressed, and from here on out those are surely going to continue to grow.
