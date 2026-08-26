UNC Football Veteran Who Is Setting Tone This August

The North Carolina Tar Heels were one of the most disappointing college football programs last season, compiling a 4-8 record.

It's a difficult exercise to identify many positives from last season, but one of the few encouraging aspects of the Tar Heels' operation is wide receiver Jordan Shipp. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout recorded 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, leading the team in both categories. Shipp could have easily jumped ship - no pun intended - and entered the transfer portal. However, he wanted to help this program bounce back in 2026.

Shipp's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina wide reciever Jordan Shipp, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I didn’t feel like there was a need for me to leave,” Shipp said. “I’m Carolina through and through. This is home. There’s no need for me to leave. There’s nowhere else I really wanted to go."

"My job is here, this is what I’m focused on. I’m focused on helping my team win games and doing what I can to continue to keep putting my best foot forward.”

Assessing Shipp's Leadership

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shipp's impact on the field speaks for itself, but the veteran receiver has also been focused on lifting his teammates throughout the offseason program. That's what you want to see from your best players. As one of the top producers on a struggling team, Shipp could be solely focused on his individual numbers. However, he has demonstrated that he's fully bought into establishing a winning culture.

Throughout the offseason, Shipp has talked about accountability and leading by example, especially for younger players entering the program. The star receiver has taken multiple players under his wing and explained the importance of being available on and off the field. Showing commitment by going to classes carries over to the field and to being on time for practice.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say that the Bill Belichick era has been dysfunctional, so having a presence like Shipp in the building is crucial. There are other leaders on this team, including Melkart Abou Jaoude, but Shipp has always been a Tar Heel, so his influence is more impactful.

Overall, North Carolina needs Shipp to be a cornerstone piece on this roster, which he will undoubtedly be again this season. Shipp is taking the extra step, developing into a vocal leader in meetings and practice, which instills confidence in the entire team. For a program in a worrisome situation, having players like Shipp is crucial to bouncing back and winning as many games as possible.