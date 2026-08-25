2 Positions Bill Belichick Must Figure Out for UNC Football

The North Carolina Tar Heels' roster has taken shape throughout the offseason, painting a clearer picture of how this team could shape up in 2026.

North Carolina entered training camp with a polarizing quarterback competition, which concluded with Billy Edwards Jr. being named the Week 1 starter. While that positional battle has been finalized, there are still a couple of areas on the roster that head coach Bill Belichick needs to address before the season opener.

Running Back

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) avoids a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't saying that the Tar Heels' backfield is lackluster. In fact, it's one of the deeper backfields in the ACC. So, Belichick needing to "figure out" the running back position shouldn't be viewed as a negative situation. What the 74-year-old head coach and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino needs to figure out is who the starting running back will be.

For weeks, I've highlighted Demon June as the frontrunner for the RB1 role, but Benjamin Hall has caught the attention of his teammates and coaches throughout training camp. Again, it's not a bad problem to have multiple starting-caliber running backs in your backfield. Even if one of these guys separates themselves from the other, North Carolina should have a formidable two-headed tandem.

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first couple of weeks of the season should provide us with more clarity on how the running backs will be utilized in this offense. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels' running backs should have no issues producing efficient numbers behind a much-improved offensive line.

Pass Rusher

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) loses a fumble on a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melkart Abou Jaoude's place on the defensive line is obviously entrenched. However, we don't know who will be lining up on the other side as the second edge rusher. Donovan Hoilette Jr. and Jaylen Harvey are the two leading candidates for that position, and both players are entering this season on completely different scales.

While Hoilette Jr. is a graduate transfer from Richmond, Harvey is a redshirt sophomore transfer from Penn State. Similarly, both players' production profiles are pedestrian, and Harvey's potential is still unknown. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher possesses several tantalizing traits that can translate to elite production if developed properly.

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience has been a clear aspect for Belichick, and North Carolina's front office prioritized this offseason when acquiring players, which Hoilette Jr. has. At some point, this coaching staff needs to take a swing and allow an unproven player with a high ceiling. If North Carolina wants to maximize the potential of this defensive line, Belichick should feel inclined to start Harvey opposite Abou Jaoude.