Five Players from Clemson's Defense to Watch Out For

Grant Chachere

Clemson Tigers linebacker Jamal Anderson (0), Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) and Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) tackle Troy Trojans running back Tae Meadows (22) Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
Clemson Tigers linebacker Jamal Anderson (0), Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) and Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) tackle Troy Trojans running back Tae Meadows (22) Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
North Carolina’s offense will go up against one of the more talented defenses across the country in Clemson.

Clemson's roster features talent across the field, including three potential first-round picks. But despite all that talent, the defense remains one of the nation’s most inconsistent units.

The Tigers rank 73rd nationally in total defense, allowing 362 yards per game. In their 34-21 loss to Syracuse, Clemson gave up 433 total yards. The biggest weakness for the defense has been stopping the pass, as they are allowing 240.3 passing yards per game.

Despite its struggles on defense, Clemson still has plenty of talent and one of the best defensive playcallers in college football in Tom Allen. Given North Carolina’s well-documented offensive issues, Clemson’s defense might be too much for the Tar Heels.

Regardless, UNC and Belichick are ready for the challenge.

“It's exciting to have our first ACC game," UNC head coach Bill Belichick said during his presser on Tuesday. “Clemson has a great program. A ton of respect for coach Swinney, his staff, players, the program they run there. I've had a lot of guys from Clemson through the years.”

Here are five players from Clemson’s defense to watch out for.

Defensive End Will Heldt

Clemson
Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heldt has been dominant off the edge for Clemson this season. A transfer from Purdue, he has delivered as advertised with 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks—both team highs.

Defensive Tackle Peter Woods

Clemson
Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods is considered one of the top interior defensive linemen in college football. He leads all Clemson defensive linemen with 22 tackles, as well as 0.5 tackles for loss and 11 stops—plays where a defender tackles an opponent and prevents a first down or a successful offensive gain.

Defensive End TJ Parker

Clemson
Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A potential first-round pick, according to many NFL mock drafts, Parker has been a force off the edge. He has 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season. Last year, Parker posted 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Linebackers Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz

Clemson
Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) during the first quarter of the Spring football game in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 6, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was too difficult to choose between them, so both make the list. Brown has 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup. Woodaz leads Clemson with 38 tackles, along with two tackles for loss and one pass breakup. Both were preseason All-ACC selections.

Cornerback Avieon Terrell

Clemson
Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) stands with head coach Dabo Swinney after losing to the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Networ

The younger brother of former Clemson star and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, he has lived up to the family name. Terrell has recorded 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He is also a projected first-round pick.

GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.