UNC’s Forbes Speaks on Team’s Grit and Resiliency

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now just one win away from snatching their first national title in program history, and their composure in the face of adversity is what has them this close.

The Tar Heels tied up the College World Series Finals series with Oklahoma at one game apiece on Sunday. North Carolina found themselves in a quick 2-0 hole early in the game, before rattling off six unanswered runs while keeping the Sooners’ bats at bay to cruise to a 6-2 victory.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) reacts after making it to first base in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

UNC Has Been Strong All-Around

The No. 5-ranked Tar Heels are now just one win away from earning that first national title despite several close calls in the past. They’ve been able to get it done on both sides of the ball, as their pitching has been very strong throughout the tournament, and their offense has done enough to push the Tar Heels to a 9-2 record in the NCAA Tournament up to this point.

Resilience and perseverance have been the stories for the Tar Heels up to this point. When UNC went down 2-0 in a hurry in Game 2, and starting pitcher Ryan Lynch needed to exit early with an injury, they were still able to pull together one of their most gutsy wins of the season, and now have themselves in position to win a national title if they can close it out in Game 3.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) throws against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Manager Scott Forbes has been here before, as he was a part of the 2006 and 2007 squads that both lost in the College World Series Final to Oregon State. He’s learned a lot since those heartbreaking defeats, but his team’s ability to never put themselves out of a game mentally is what he says has given them an edge so far.

Forbes’ Thoughts

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes coaches outfielder Carter French (18) during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“They jumped on us quick. Our guys did a great job of just putting their head down and not panicking. And we talk about it all the time, being process-oriented, next-play mentality, just play every pitch. When you look up, whatever happens, happens. We did a good job of that,” Forbes said.

“I believe in this team, and they believe in themselves. And in a weird way, they've played better, as they said, when their backs are against the wall,” he added.

“When you do this long enough, you understand that there's more to it than -- don't get me wrong here -- we want to win the national championship, and we're going to go after it like crazy -- but you coach long enough, you understand there's way more to it. And I just want the guys to play free and easy and to have fun going after that national championship. So I'm going to do the same thing and practice what I preach.”