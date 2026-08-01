UNC's Jackson Details What He Wants To Improve in 2026

Turning the page to the 2026 season requires the North Carolina Tar Heels to take an honest look in the mirror and acknowledge that last season was not good enough.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Thursday, defensive tackle Leroy Jackson explained what areas he is looking to take the next step in his development.

Jackson's Thoughts

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think we just [have] to continue to be consistent on the basics," Jackson said. "That's really all of it. Whatever it calls for, whatever position it is, just continue to hold down and stay consistent on doing the basics."

"I'd say my pass rush," Jackson said of what he is trying to improve on the most this upcoming season. "That all starts from the bottom up, which is my feet. So, just working on my footwork.

"One of the biggest improvements I would say was obviously improving my pass rush game, but just all-around game because you can always improve on everything. So, just improving my pass rush, my feet, my hands, and just all the basics because that's going to take everything to excel."

Takeaways and Reactions

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina bolstered its defensive line this offseason, adding several reinforcements in the interior and along the edge. However, retaining Jackson was one of the most important things the Tar Heels' brass needed to address this offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound defensive tackle wasn't overly productive last season, totaling 14 sacks without recording a single sack, but his presence in the interior is monumental. Also, the fact that the sophomore defensive tackle acknowledged he needs to improve his pass-rushing techniques and make it a consistent part of his game is incredibly mature.

As mentioned, everyone in this program had to honestly assess last season's performance and focus on one or two areas for improvement. The Tar Heels' defensive line was impressive last season, but that success was contingent on Melkart Abou Jaoude, who led the ACC with 10.5 sacks in 2025.

Imagine how much more effective that unit can be if the interior of the defensive line is capable of holding its own and consistently generates pressure from within. With so many moving parts on defense, that front line will be amplified. That is especially apparent when considering that the Tar Heels' quarterback position is a complete question mark at this point in the offseason. Nevertheless, Jackson's development will be monumental to the team's success.