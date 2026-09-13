Grading Every UNC Position Group After Week 2 vs. ETSU

Entering conference play undefeated was what the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to do, and that was official after defeating East Tennessee State 35-3 on Saturday.

North Carolina delivered a strong overall performance. With that in mind, here are the grades for each position group against East Tennessee State.

Quarterback: A-

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive end Charles Woodard (0) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr. left some plays on the field, underthrowing multiple passes. However, the Wisconsin transfer was sharp, completing 15-of-20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Edwards Jr. is a clear upgrade compared to what North Carolina had at quarterback last season. The sixth-year quarterback has made throws with touch, velocity, and anticipation. In Bobby Petrino's scheme, Edwards Jr. should continue to thrive.

Running Backs: A

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7)scores a touchdown as ETSU Buccaneers defensive back Tamajh Mitchell (21) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three running backs were evenly utilized on Saturday, with Benjamin Hall, Jaylen McGill, and Demon June each having excellent outings.

Benjamin Hall took four carries for 49 yards and added two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. McGill rushed five times for 40 yards while catching one pass for 20 yards. June's rushing output was modest, totaling 33 yards on seven carries, but he scored three touchdowns. Overall, a well-rounded performance in North Carolina's backfield.

Pass Catchers: B+

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. connected with nine different pass catchers, which limited how much the wide receivers and tight end could produce.

Jelani Thurman led the Tar Heels with four receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. CJ Sadler finished second, with three receptions for 66 yards. Other than those two, the other pass catchers didn't do much to speak of.

Offensive Line: A

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) celebrates after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been two games against underwhelming competition, but North Carolina's offensive line has been stellar so far this season.

Edwards Jr. has been mostly clean and kept upright, and the run game looked much sharper on Saturday, thanks to the blocking up front.

Defensive Line: A

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each player on the defensive line had a strong outing, with Xavier Lewis and Jaylen Harvey as the standouts. Lewis had five tackles and two sacks, while Harvey recorded three tackles and two sacks.

Despite Melkart Abou Jaoude being out, North Carolina's defensive line didn't skip a beat. Obviously, Abou Jaoude is necessary for the Tar Heels to reach their potential.

Linebackers: B+

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (8) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Seelmann carried this group, recording 10 total tackles, including seven solo tackles. Meanwhile, Derek McDonald was disappointing, with three total tackles.

Nevertheless, the former Richmond linebacker proved why he finished inside the top 10 in the FCS in tackling last season.

Secondary: B

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers tight end Charlie Browder (88) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (8) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't that the secondary was subpar; there just wasn't much asked of the cornerbacks and safeties.

However, Greg Smith was strong, recording one interception and one fumble recovery. Overall, the secondary was sound against a weak East Tennessee State offense.