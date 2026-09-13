Grading Every UNC Position Group After Week 2 vs. ETSU
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Entering conference play undefeated was what the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to do, and that was official after defeating East Tennessee State 35-3 on Saturday.
North Carolina delivered a strong overall performance. With that in mind, here are the grades for each position group against East Tennessee State.
Quarterback: A-
Billy Edwards Jr. left some plays on the field, underthrowing multiple passes. However, the Wisconsin transfer was sharp, completing 15-of-20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
Edwards Jr. is a clear upgrade compared to what North Carolina had at quarterback last season. The sixth-year quarterback has made throws with touch, velocity, and anticipation. In Bobby Petrino's scheme, Edwards Jr. should continue to thrive.
Running Backs: A
All three running backs were evenly utilized on Saturday, with Benjamin Hall, Jaylen McGill, and Demon June each having excellent outings.
Benjamin Hall took four carries for 49 yards and added two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. McGill rushed five times for 40 yards while catching one pass for 20 yards. June's rushing output was modest, totaling 33 yards on seven carries, but he scored three touchdowns. Overall, a well-rounded performance in North Carolina's backfield.
Pass Catchers: B+
Edwards Jr. connected with nine different pass catchers, which limited how much the wide receivers and tight end could produce.
Jelani Thurman led the Tar Heels with four receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. CJ Sadler finished second, with three receptions for 66 yards. Other than those two, the other pass catchers didn't do much to speak of.
Offensive Line: A
It's been two games against underwhelming competition, but North Carolina's offensive line has been stellar so far this season.
Edwards Jr. has been mostly clean and kept upright, and the run game looked much sharper on Saturday, thanks to the blocking up front.
Defensive Line: A
Each player on the defensive line had a strong outing, with Xavier Lewis and Jaylen Harvey as the standouts. Lewis had five tackles and two sacks, while Harvey recorded three tackles and two sacks.
Despite Melkart Abou Jaoude being out, North Carolina's defensive line didn't skip a beat. Obviously, Abou Jaoude is necessary for the Tar Heels to reach their potential.
Linebackers: B+
Peyton Seelmann carried this group, recording 10 total tackles, including seven solo tackles. Meanwhile, Derek McDonald was disappointing, with three total tackles.
Nevertheless, the former Richmond linebacker proved why he finished inside the top 10 in the FCS in tackling last season.
Secondary: B
It wasn't that the secondary was subpar; there just wasn't much asked of the cornerbacks and safeties.
However, Greg Smith was strong, recording one interception and one fumble recovery. Overall, the secondary was sound against a weak East Tennessee State offense.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.