UNC Confidence Meter Heading Into Week 2 Contest

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a full week off to prepare for their second game of the season, which will be at home against East Tennessee State.

In Week 0, the Tar Heels looked quite impressive , considering the number of moving parts on the roster. Although it's a step down in competition, Saturday's game for North Carolina is vastly important , as it needs to enter conference play with as many wins as possible. That said, here are my confidence levels in multiple areas of this contest.

Coaching: 8/10

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much criticism as Bill Belichick faces daily since his arrival at Chapel Hill, the 74-year-old head coach has still accomplished more than most coaches ever will. Yes, it's been less than two years into his tenure, and his future at the program seems to be teetering. That said, the Tar Heels' performance against TCU two weekends ago was promising, and Belichick took over the defensive play-calling duties for his son, Steve Belichick, who has been on medical leave since early August.

North Carolina's defense looked like a legitimate unit with upgrades at all three levels. Belichick's defensive pedigree was on full display, and against East Tennessee State, that should be even more the case. Additionally, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was also very sharp in his debut calling plays for the offense. I expect that unit to be better this time around, and multiple players should step up.

Offense: 7/10

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may seem a tad low, but the Tar Heels' offense needs to show more before I can fully believe in this unit. Now, North Carolina should have no issues moving the ball, but let's see what it looks like through four quarters when the conditions are clean.

There's a reason the Tar Heels are a heavy favorite in this game, but I need to see it before I believe it to have the confidence meter higher than this.

Defense: 9/10

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's defense was a strength last season, and it appears to be again in 2026. More specifically, this defensive line is stout; stopping the run was a glaring issue against TCU, but Belichick made the necessary adjustments, and this unit delivered.

Those same problems shouldn't show up against TCU, and if they do, then the panic button will be pressed heading into conference play. For now, the Tar Heels' defense should perform well on Saturday against an inferior opponent.