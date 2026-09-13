The Good, Not So Good From UNC’s Win Over ETSU

It's been a strong start to the season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who enter conference play with a 2-0 record after defeating East Tennessee State 35-3 on Saturday.

Not only have the Tar Heels picked up two much-needed wins, but the performance on both sides of the ball has been promising at times . With that in mind, here are the good and not-so-good things that transpired against East Tennessee State.

Good

Bobby Petrino Continues To Elevate Offense

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been two games, and the Tar Heels' offense is already light-years ahead of where it was last season. Personnel improvements are a major factor in that development, but Petrino's schematics have unlocked and maximized that talent.

This offense is efficient, creative, and fast, which overwhelmed the Buccaneers on Saturday. We'll see how Petrino's playbook transitions when North Carolina faces ACC opposition.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Efficiency

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive lineman Josiha Mason (20) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Tar Heels' win over TCU, a criticism of Edwards Jr. was his inefficiency in the passing game, especially on third down. That wasn't an issue against East Tennessee State, as the former Wisconsin quarterback completed 15-of-20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

With a commanding lead, North Carolina elected to give Edwards Jr. the rest of the day off. So, his day could have been even bigger. More importantly, the veteran signal caller kept the offense on schedule with his efficient play.

Not So Good

Mason Humphrey's Lackluster Involvement

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) and wide receiver Mason Humphrey (4) celebrate after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lehigh transfer receiver was a non-factor in the passing attack, with one reception for 10 yards. Through two games, Humphrey has two receptions for 21 yards. That's not good enough, especially considering he performed so well during training camp.

It's a small sample size, but Humphrey's involvement is increasingly concerning. Hopefully, the senior wideout flips the narrative sooner rather than later.

Melkart Abou Jaoude Missing the Game

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's star pass rusher suffered a hand injury against TCU, but later returned to the game. Abou Jaoude was seen wearing a cast days after the game, indicating that the injury was more serious than previously thought.

Now, the Tar Heels could have held Abou Jaoude out as a precaution, and were rightfully confident that they could beat East Tennessee State without its leading pass rusher. And it wasn't worth risking his long-term availability. Nevertheless, Abou Jaoude dealing with an injury two weeks into the season is less than ideal. This will definitely be a development to keep tabs on in the coming days.