Tar Heel Nation Having Fun After Dominant UNC Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to action on Saturday after being off last week, with a matchup against East Tennessee State.

Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels' performance in their second game of the 2026-27 college football season.

Defense Steps Up

Following a quick three-and-out from the Tar Heels' offense, which included Billy Edwards Jr. missing CJ Sadler on a deep ball, Bill Belichick's defense took the field. Jaylen Harvey generated pressure, leading to an errant throw, and Greg Smith stepped up with a diving interception.

Greg Smith III intercepts ETSU’s Mims!!



Our ball at the UNC 42. pic.twitter.com/2ju1nTJ0fs — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) September 12, 2026

Jelani Thurman Picked Up Where He Left Off

Following a flat first drive, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino utilized the run game to open up play-action opportunities. Thurman was the beneficiary of that approach, collecting two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Edwards Jr.'s ball fake to Benjamin Hall fooled the defense, and Thurman leaked out to the left, catching a short pass and turning it into a 25-yard touchdown.

jelani thurman bro you him — mrthreetosixhunter (@mrthree_tosix) September 12, 2026

Jelani Thurman was an amazing portal pickup — Matt Able’s Burner (@MattAblesBurner) September 12, 2026

Offense Clicking on All Cylinders

The first drive was ugly, but North Carolina's offense found its rhythm on the next two drives. During that span, Edwards Jr. completed 7-of-8 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. The Tar Heels capped off a 10-play, 99-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown reception by Hall, who ran into the end zone untouched.

TD North Carolina!



Billy Edwards Jr. pass to Benjamin Hall for 26 yards, for a TD

2nd TD pass of the night for Edwards Jr..



North Carolina: 14

East Tennessee State: 0



Q2 12:13 remaining

North Carolina win probability: 99% — College Football Touchdown Tracker (@FBSTouchdown) September 12, 2026

At this point, Edwards Jr. had connected with six different pass catchers, an important development, as North Carolina's passing attack was heavily concentrated against TCU.

Jaylen Harvey Breakout?

With Melkart Abou Jaoude out of the lineup, North Carolina needed another pass rusher to step up. It's safe to say that Harvey took that responsibility. The Penn State transfer was dominant in the first half, generating several pressures and tallying two sacks.

Jaylen Harvey has been a menace today. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) September 12, 2026

Jaylen Harvey has been disruptive today for UNC football. A couple of sacks in the first half and has gotten pressure multiple times. — Dennis Cox (@TheFanRookie) September 12, 2026

Strong Start to Second Half

On the first play of the second half, the Tar Heels forced a fumble, and Smith jumped on the ball, adding a fumble recovery to his interception.

ETSU fumbles on its first offensive play of the half and #UNC recovers at the Bucs 36. Greg Smith, who had the INT earlier, recovered the fumble. Peyton Seelmann caused it. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) September 12, 2026

The offense took advantage of a short field, producing a touchdown-scoring drive capped by Demon June rushing his second touchdown of the game.

DEMON JUNE😈🩵 — Hoof & Heels (@HoofandHeels) September 12, 2026

June Records Hat Trick of Touchdowns

June wasn't done scoring, adding a third touchdown to his total on Saturday. He needed to bounce back after being essentially non-existent in the win over TCU. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back did that and more against East Tennessee State.

Miles O'Neill Enters Game

With the game well out of reach, the Tar Heels' coaching staff elected to give Edwards Jr. the rest of the day off, giving O'Neill an opportunity to gain experience.

Miles O'Neill now in at quarterback for UNC. North Carolina 35, ETSU 0 late 3Q. — Marky Billson on ETSU (@BillsononETSU) September 12, 2026