Tar Heel Nation Having Fun After Dominant UNC Win
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The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to action on Saturday after being off last week, with a matchup against East Tennessee State.
Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels' performance in their second game of the 2026-27 college football season.
Defense Steps Up
Following a quick three-and-out from the Tar Heels' offense, which included Billy Edwards Jr. missing CJ Sadler on a deep ball, Bill Belichick's defense took the field. Jaylen Harvey generated pressure, leading to an errant throw, and Greg Smith stepped up with a diving interception.
Jelani Thurman Picked Up Where He Left Off
Following a flat first drive, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino utilized the run game to open up play-action opportunities. Thurman was the beneficiary of that approach, collecting two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Edwards Jr.'s ball fake to Benjamin Hall fooled the defense, and Thurman leaked out to the left, catching a short pass and turning it into a 25-yard touchdown.
Offense Clicking on All Cylinders
The first drive was ugly, but North Carolina's offense found its rhythm on the next two drives. During that span, Edwards Jr. completed 7-of-8 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. The Tar Heels capped off a 10-play, 99-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown reception by Hall, who ran into the end zone untouched.
At this point, Edwards Jr. had connected with six different pass catchers, an important development, as North Carolina's passing attack was heavily concentrated against TCU.
Jaylen Harvey Breakout?
With Melkart Abou Jaoude out of the lineup, North Carolina needed another pass rusher to step up. It's safe to say that Harvey took that responsibility. The Penn State transfer was dominant in the first half, generating several pressures and tallying two sacks.
Strong Start to Second Half
On the first play of the second half, the Tar Heels forced a fumble, and Smith jumped on the ball, adding a fumble recovery to his interception.
The offense took advantage of a short field, producing a touchdown-scoring drive capped by Demon June rushing his second touchdown of the game.
June Records Hat Trick of Touchdowns
June wasn't done scoring, adding a third touchdown to his total on Saturday. He needed to bounce back after being essentially non-existent in the win over TCU. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back did that and more against East Tennessee State.
Miles O'Neill Enters Game
With the game well out of reach, the Tar Heels' coaching staff elected to give Edwards Jr. the rest of the day off, giving O'Neill an opportunity to gain experience.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.