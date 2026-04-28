UNC Goes International To Find Veesaar Replacement

This offseason has presented challenges for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have lost the majority of their 2025 roster since the beginning of April.

That includes losing Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to the 2026 NBA Draft, which eliminated elite frontcourt production. Additionally, the Tar Heels were unable to keep Zayden High, who proved to be a nice frontcourt depth piece. Retaining Jarin Stevenson was monumental, but North Carolina's center situation was in dire straits.

Father Ryan's Cade Bennerman (35) goes to the basket against JPII’s Kamden Days (5) during a high school basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Hendersonville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the last week, the Tar Heels strengthened that area of the roster by acquiring Florida Atlantic transfer Maxim Logue and Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman . That was only scratching the surface, as head coach Michael Malone orchestrated a massive international signing on Tuesday evening.

Who Did North Carolina Add?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After losing Veesaar, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft this past weekend, the Tar Heels were in scramble mode in identifying their next starting center. Bennerman is a high-ceiling player, but his lack of experience is still a question mark.

That prompted Malone and his staff to venture overseas to find a formidable frontcourt presence. That being said, North Carolina signed Sayon Keita, who is viewed as one of the top high school prospects in the world, and is currently a 2027 recruit. However, Keita will reclassify into the 2026 class to be immediately eligible for next season.

What This Means For the Tar Heels

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Keita has been playing professionally overseas for FC Barcelona, possessing extensive experience playing against athletes older than him. As a member of Barcelona's U22 team, the seven-foot, 215-pound center averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Draft Express's scouting director, Jon Chepkevich, provided an in-depth report on Keita, who was also being heavily recruited by Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, UConn, and Indiana.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“Seven-footer with 7-5 wingspan from Bamako, Mali. Talented, mobile, fluid. Needs to add to his frame and polish up some technique, but upside is through the roof," Chepkevich said . "Among the top 2008-born international prospects."

"Has been in Spain with Barcelona for a few years now. Made his ACB debut last season the day after his 17th birthday. Was impressive at last year’s NBPA Top 100 Camp. Has a lot to work with and is by all accounts a great kid with the right approach.”

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is a tremendous signing for Malone, and if Keita can quickly establish himself as the starting center, Logue and Bennerman would slide to incredible rotational players off the bench.