UNC Goes International To Find Veesaar Replacement
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This offseason has presented challenges for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have lost the majority of their 2025 roster since the beginning of April.
That includes losing Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to the 2026 NBA Draft, which eliminated elite frontcourt production. Additionally, the Tar Heels were unable to keep Zayden High, who proved to be a nice frontcourt depth piece. Retaining Jarin Stevenson was monumental, but North Carolina's center situation was in dire straits.
In the last week, the Tar Heels strengthened that area of the roster by acquiring Florida Atlantic transfer Maxim Logue and Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman. That was only scratching the surface, as head coach Michael Malone orchestrated a massive international signing on Tuesday evening.
Who Did North Carolina Add?
After losing Veesaar, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft this past weekend, the Tar Heels were in scramble mode in identifying their next starting center. Bennerman is a high-ceiling player, but his lack of experience is still a question mark.
That prompted Malone and his staff to venture overseas to find a formidable frontcourt presence. That being said, North Carolina signed Sayon Keita, who is viewed as one of the top high school prospects in the world, and is currently a 2027 recruit. However, Keita will reclassify into the 2026 class to be immediately eligible for next season.
What This Means For the Tar Heels
Keita has been playing professionally overseas for FC Barcelona, possessing extensive experience playing against athletes older than him. As a member of Barcelona's U22 team, the seven-foot, 215-pound center averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Draft Express's scouting director, Jon Chepkevich, provided an in-depth report on Keita, who was also being heavily recruited by Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, UConn, and Indiana.
- “Seven-footer with 7-5 wingspan from Bamako, Mali. Talented, mobile, fluid. Needs to add to his frame and polish up some technique, but upside is through the roof," Chepkevich said. "Among the top 2008-born international prospects."
- "Has been in Spain with Barcelona for a few years now. Made his ACB debut last season the day after his 17th birthday. Was impressive at last year’s NBPA Top 100 Camp. Has a lot to work with and is by all accounts a great kid with the right approach.”
This is a tremendous signing for Malone, and if Keita can quickly establish himself as the starting center, Logue and Bennerman would slide to incredible rotational players off the bench.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.